Why 49ers' UDFA Drake Nugent could be a breakout candidate in 2024 NFL season

Drake Nugent went undrafted out of Michigan, but the San Francisco 49ers liked what they saw and have since signed the center. You could see how teams passed on Drake Nugent when you compare him to more impressive physical profiles on day three, but it was surprising to see him go undrafted entirely.

Depending on what you count some of these tackle/guard flex options as, there were between 25 and 30 interior O-linemen selected overall. For me, Nugent was IOL18, even though I acknowledge that he may be considered a center only at 6’1”, right around 300 pounds with pretty small hands.

After barely seeing the field his first two years in college, Drake Nugent started all 39 games between Stanford and Michigan over the past three years. He earned first-team All-Big Ten accolades and helped pave the way for a national championship as the replacement for another highly-regarded transfer at the pivot in Olu Oluwatimi.

Nugent lacks some size and length, to where you don’t see him just overwhelming nose-tackles at the point of attack or stunning interior rushers with his punch. However, he wins as a run-blocker with great technique and naturally built-in leverage, being able to execute down- and back-blocks as part of the Wolverines’ gap schemes where they pulled their guards a lot.

As a pass-protector, Nugent operates with good flexion at his hips, knees and ankles to protect a firm interior of the pocket, despite only being around 300 pounds. He consistently fits his hands underneath the chest of rushers, showcases impressive reactionary quicks to mirror active movers and can guide crossing linebackers or loopers off track at a high rate.

How Drake Nugent will fit with the 49ers

Considering what Kyle Shanahan and company value in terms of the offensive line – particularly at the center position – I think Drake Nugent fits those qualifications very well. While the rest of the measurements aren’t as intriguing, he put up borderline elite agility numbers at the combine and you see that short-area quickness on tape as well.

Michigan didn’t run a whole lot of outside zone, because the guys around the pivot were much more power-based and they’d mash people inside, creating extra gaps with their guards being used as pullers.

However, I think Nugent can absolutely get to the play-side shoulder of shades and 2i-technique, wall off bodies on the second level and then has the lateral movement skills to slide in front of blitzers. This could come in handy with the 5-0 protections San Francisco runs as they want to get five eligibles out in the pattern.

Outside of their starter Jake Brendel, the only guy under contract who has really snapped the ball in the NFL is Jon Feliciano. They most likely brought in third-round pick Dominick Puni (Kansas) to compete with Feliciano for the starting gig at right guard.

I’m not sure if the Michigan standout makes the active roster in Week 1, but if Brendel misses any time and Feliciano wins that position battle, he may end up starting at center or at least be your primary backup. It's plausible Puni starts a few contests at right tackle as well (after he played on the blindside for the Jayhawks), which would open up further opportunities.