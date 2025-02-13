Why did Aaron Rodgers get fired? Exploring Jets QB situation

The New York Jets have officially parted ways with Aaron Rodgers, announcing their decision in a team statement on Thursday. The split marks a shift in the franchise's direction under new coach Aaron Glenn.

Jets leadership met with Rodgers last week to inform him of their plan to "move in a different direction at quarterback." The decision reflects Glenn's commitment to establishing a fresh team culture rather than questions about Rodgers' playing ability.

The 41-year-old QB posted strong numbers in his limited Jets career. His 3,897 passing yards and 28 touchdowns in 2024 stand as the third-best single-season mark in franchise history.

The team's conditions for Rodgers' potential return revealed its priorities. Reports indicated Rodgers would need to attend all offseason activities and stop appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show." These are seemingly stipulations that highlighted the organization's push for structure.

Jets chairman Woody Johnson praised Rodgers' impact on the franchise.

"From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city," Johnson said.

Financial flexibility drives Jets' reset under new leadership as Aaron Rodgers parts

The New York Jets' decision carries financial implications as releasing Aaron Rodgers creates a $49 million dead cap hit. The team can spread this across two seasons with a post-June 1 designation — $14 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026.

This move could trigger additional roster changes. Potential releases of Davante Adams and Allen Lazard would free up $36.5 million in cap space, giving the Jets more flexibility when free agency opens on March 10.

The QB change also benefits New York offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand. The former Lions passing game coordinator can implement his system without pressure to adapt around Rodgers' preferences.

Star receiver Garrett Wilson's future brightens with this decision. Wilson's target share decreased after Adams' midseason arrival in 2024. The receiver's departure with Rodgers positions Wilson to reclaim his WR1 role.

The Jets' QB room holds three names: veteran Tyrod Taylor, Jordan Travis (2024 fifth-round pick), and Adrian Martinez (futures contract signee). This group will lead the offense as Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey rebuild.

Rodgers' Jets tenure ended far from his initial vision.

"There's something special about playing in the city, for a team like this with a storied franchise," Rodgers said in April 2023.

His run lasted just 17 games, beginning with an Achilles tear four snaps into his 2023 debut. New York now focuses on establishing Glenn's culture-first approach.

