Why did Adam Schefter break the news about Aaron Rodgers on draft night? Twitter reacts to his decision 

News of Aaron Rodgers being disgruntled and wanting out of Green Bay was reported on the 2021 NFL draft night by Adam Schefter.

Since breaking the news, Schefter has received a ton of criticism for reporting breaking news before the 2021 NFL draft.

But why did Adam Schefter decide to break the news about the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers before the draft?

Adam Schefter explains why he broke the Aaron Rodgers story on draft night

Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC - Cantor Fitzgerald Office

Adam Schefter is one of the most trusted NFL reporters. He is always on the go and breaking stories about what is happening around the league. Schefter has built great relationships with the NFL and team representatives.

Adam Schefter revealing his sources on the Rodgers situation on draft day pic.twitter.com/aJItokBcjM — Mike Brown (@DieselHokie08) May 6, 2021

In an appearance on the Dan Patrick Podcast, Adam Schefter explained that information from his sources confirmed on the day of the draft that Aaron Rodgers wanted to leave the Green Bay Packers. He said:

"That is absolutely accurate, correct. It was nothing that morning that came in that all of a sudden said to me yeah he wants out, you should report this. It was just an accumulation of information."

Adam Schefter felt that the relationship between the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers was over after the Packers lost the NFC Championship game. Schefter told Dan Patrick that he felt this due to the way Aaron Rodgers reacted after the loss.

"Just go back and listen to that press conference, and it sounds almost like he's saying goodbye to Green Bay. So you're antennas up, and I'm just telling you throuhgout the course of the offseason, there was rarely a week that went by that I didn't hear something about Aaron Rodgers."

Aaron Rodgers' body language and cynical answers after the loss showed his disappointment over the situation. The quarterback looked beaten down emotionally and physically during the press conference.

Aaron Rodgers next time he sees Adam Schefter pic.twitter.com/dz3u4m8dD4 — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) May 6, 2021

Rodgers also mentioned that his future with the franchise was uncertain and that no one on the Packers roster knew what the future held for them.

Adam Schefter couldn't wait until after the draft to break the news about Rodgers. In the sports media world, it's crucial for reporters to break news as soon as possible before someone else does.

Being the first to break the news was important for Schefter, even if its timing led to heavy criticism from social media.

Twitter reactions to Schefter revealing that Rodgers wants to leave Green Bay

Packers fans and Adam Schefter. pic.twitter.com/0MlKqRVAVO — Alessandro Miglio (@AlexMiglio) May 6, 2021

Adam Schefter on the morning of Draft Day 😈 pic.twitter.com/GvNocLFWNU — GBP Daily (@GBPdaily) May 6, 2021

Adam Schefter prior to pressing “tweet” on #NFL draft day. pic.twitter.com/iwnzXMGgtY — JPZ04 (@JohnZanella) May 6, 2021

DP: "You chose to break the [Rodgers] news on Draft Day?"



Schefter: "That is absolutely accurate, correct. It was nothing that morning that came in that all of a sudden said to me yeah he wants out, you should report this... It was just an accumulation of information". pic.twitter.com/SJEPv3ssLu — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) May 6, 2021

Adam Schefter right before the draft pic.twitter.com/wLspsuEliY — ProminentMic (@ProminentMic) May 6, 2021

Green Bay - were gonna have a nice fun draft night.



Adam Schefter ….@AdamSchefter #Packers

pic.twitter.com/RKzMdmW3Fe — Shaun (@osha3264) May 7, 2021

Packer fans fact checking Adam Schefter like pic.twitter.com/Qx63bN2dT1 — Sports Nug (@SportsNug) May 7, 2021