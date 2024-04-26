Why did Adonai Mitchell's draft stock fall in 2024 NFL Draft? Outlining potential reasons for Texas WR’s slide

The NFL draft's first round concluded on Thursday and Adonai Mitchell was not among the seven wide receivers to go off the board. He was a projected first-round player, potentially going as high as the early 20s. That ultimately did not pan out for the Texas wide receiver.

Truthfully, it's largely because of the teams that needed wide receivers were taking them early. He wasn't going to go over Brian Thomas Jr. at 23rd overall, which pushed his value down a little bit. Additionally, the Buffalo Bills trading down twice to let others pick different wide receivers impacted Mitchell. As such, he slid out of round one, but will his slide continue?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Adonai Mitchell draft projection: Where could Texas WR land on Day 2?

Fortunately for Adonai Mitchell, there are tons of teams in desperate need of a wide receiver picking early in Round 2, so he won't slide too far. The round begins with the Buffalo Bills, who really need a wide receiver and could be in the market for Mitchell.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

If not, the New England Patriots pick 34th and could absolutely use a new weapon for Drake Maye. Even though the Arizona Cardinals landed Marvin Harrison Jr., it'd be hard to pass up giving Kyler Murray the duo of Harrison and Mitchell at 35th overall.

Adonai Mitchell fell out of Round 1

The Los Angeles Chargers (37th) needed a wide receiver in round one but opted for a tackle. Their need is even more glaring as a result, so Mitchell, if he's still there, could be Justin Herbert's newest weapon.

It is very unlikely that he will fall past this mark, but there are still a lot of WR prospects left. If that happens, then look for Washington (40th), Atlanta (43rd), New Orleans (45th), New York Giants (47th), or Cincinnati (49th) to take Mitchell. It would be a surprise if he fell out of the top 50 after he was a projected first-round prospect.

There are so many teams that could use a wide receiver, so even if he's competing with other prospects like Ladd McConkey, Keon Coleman, Ja'Lynn Polk and others, there are plenty of teams to go around.