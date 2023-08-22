Why is Antonio Brown facing arrest? $15,000 in unpaid child support leaves Super Bowl winner in trouble

Antonio Brown has been a controversial figure even when he was still playing. He has been involved in infractions related to reckless driving, sexual assault, felony burglary, misdemeanor battery, and physical assault.

Even the way his NFL career ended was bizarre. However, as he left the game on his terms, Spotrac also revealed that he earned $80.7 million throughout his playing career. However, the whereabouts of his fortune are questionable following another arrest regarding a financial-related problem.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Antonio Brown arrested for unpaid child support

TMZ first reported that Florida police have the right to arrest Brown after missing out on child support payments to his ex-partner Wiltrice Jackson. Court documents from Miami-Dade County revealed that the ruling came on August 9 because Brown missed a $15,000 settlement.

Here’s BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman’s tweet about this development.

Expand Tweet

The court order can be voided if Antonio Brown paid the amount plus $5,000 in attorney’s fees.

Jackson and Brown became a couple during the early years of Brown’s NFL career and had a daughter together. However, the couple had an incident in 2019 where Jackson accused Brown of pushing her during a confrontation.

The latest court order is the second time Brown is facing troubles for missing out on child support. Last April, the 12-year NFL veteran had an arrest warrant for failing to pay Jackson $30,000 worth of child support.

However, he shared a screenshot of the payment worth $33,260.58 via Instagram Stories. He captioned the post:

“Everybody want to see me fail that’s why I have to be Great!!!”

(Image credit: Antonio Brown’s Instagram Story)

Brown has six children, including three sons and a daughter with Chelsie Kyriss. Jackson gave birth to Antanyiah on March 2008, making her his oldest daughter.

Meanwhile, Shameika Brailsford gave birth to Antonio Brown Jr. in 2007. The court has ordered Brown to pay Brailsford $5,000 monthly for child support.

Is Antonio Brown in financial trouble?

Aside from missing out on child support payments, Brown has been embroiled in other financial-related concerns lately. There’s the issue of missing out on payroll as team owner of the National Arena League squad Albany Empire.

He received much criticism after tweeting a short video featuring a pile of cash amidst the Empire’s payroll issue. There’s also Shuki International’s lawsuit against the former Pittsburgh Steelers player for failure to pay $1.1 million worth of jewelry.

Issues like these open up speculation about whether he has invested the money he earned from the Steelers, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers wisely.

Poll : #3) Which quarterback was drafted before Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft? (#2 Ans - Oakland Raiders) Chad Pennington Giovanni Carmazzi Chris Redman Tee Martin 25 votes