Why is Antonio Brown getting sued again? Details of lawsuits against the Bucs WR

Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Antonio Brown is being sued by a truck driver for his role in an altercation back in January 2020.

Just two weeks after the controversial Bucs wideout settled his civil suit with former trainer Britney Taylor, Brown is headed back to court.

Truck driver Anton Tumanov is seeking over $30,000 in damages. The civil suit states Tumanov suffered severe bodily injuries and mental anguish as a result of the incident. The Tampa Bay Times reported the new lawsuit was filed in Broward County, Florida on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ last year, Antonio Brown threw a rock at Tumanov's moving truck and later physically struck the driver and had to be restrained during the disagreement.

Brown pleaded no contest in June to a felony burglary with battery charge and two lesser misdemeanor charges related to the incident.

One of Brown’s attorneys, Sean Burstyn, said in a statement to the NFL Network that they were “disappointed, but not surprised” that the suit was filed more than a year after the incident.

“It is telling that instead of in any way describing any injury, Mr. Tumanov goes into great detail about Antonio being a ‘well-known athlete, member of the National Football League (the ‘NFL’) and active player for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers,’” Burstyn said. “We believe that speaks for itself as to the economic motivation here.”

The moving company, Amerimoving LLC, also sued Brown in September, seeking $30,000 in damages for trespassing and breach of contract. According to court reports, attempts to serve this lawsuit have so far been unsuccessful.

Brown was suspended by the NFL

In 2020, Brown was suspended for eight games by the NFL for violating their personal conduct policy. He was later signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the recommendation of star quarterback Tom Brady.

The receiver caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight regular-season games. In Super Bowl LV, he scored a touchdown in Tampa Bay's 31-9 victory over the Kansas Chiefs.

Brown signed a fresh one-year deal with the Buccaneers last month.