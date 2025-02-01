Why is CeeDee Lamb not playing in Pro Bowl 2025? Exploring reasons behind Cowboys WR's decision

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was one of five Dallas Cowboys players selected for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games in early January. Camping World Stadium in Florida will host the Pro Bowl flag football game on Sunday. However, the NFL announced on Monday that Lamb would not be playing after withdrawing from the event due to an injury.

Lamb reportedly played through an AC joint sprain injury in his shoulder during a Week 9 game against the Atlanta Falcons as the 2024 regular season came to an end. However, the Cowboys opted to shut Lamb down for the season on Dec. 26 after it became evident that they would not be able to return to the postseason.

As a result, Lamb missed Weeks 17 and 18 games against the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders.

After finishing the 2024 regular season with 101 receptions for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, the former Oklahoma standout was one of five Cowboys players chosen to this year's Pro Bowl, along with kicker Brandon Aubrey, left guard Tyler Smith, return specialist KaVontae Turpin and pass rusher Micah Parsons.

With 1,194 yards this season, Lamb has now crossed the 6,000-yard milestone in his career and became the second-most-selected wide receiver in Cowboys history with four Pro Bowl selections, second only to Michael Irvin, who was selected to five consecutive Pro Bowls from 1991 to 1995.

Given that quarterback Dak Prescott was unavailable for the majority of the season due to a hamstring injury and Lamb dealt with shoulder troubles that forced him to miss the final two games, the wide receiver's season can still be regarded as impressive even though the Cowboys finished with a 7-10 record and couldn't make the playoffs.

Who is CeeDee Lamb's replacement for Pro Bowl Games?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will take CeeDee Lamb's place at this year's Pro Bowl Games, the NFL confirmed during the week. Evans will be playing in his sixth Pro Bowl.

Following a 2024 season in which he recorded 74 receptions for 1,004 yards and 11 touchdowns in 14 games, the 31-year-old wide receiver will join two of his Bucs teammates, Vita Vea and Tristan Wirfs, for the Pro Bowl Games.

After getting his sixth Pro Bowl nod, the only other players in the Buccaneers’ history with more selections than Mike Evans are defensive lineman Warren Sapp (seven) and linebacker Derrick Brooks (11).

Evans crossed the 1,000-yard milestone on the final day of the regular season, making him just the second player in NFL history to record at least 1,000 receiving yards in 11 straight seasons.

