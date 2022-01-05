Why the Chicago Bears could be the perfect landing spot for Jim Harbaugh in 2022

Jim Harbaugh to the Chicago Bears might be a strong possibility. The Chicago Bears are almost guaranteed to get rid of head coach Matt Nagy once Monday comes around. The day is known around the league as "Black Monday" and is the typical day on which head coaches begin to look for new employment.

Now that the Bears are going to be looking for a head coach, a strong candidate that has emerged is Jim Harbaugh. Jim left the NFL to coach Michigan but there are growing rumors that he is wanting to return to the pro football side of things. The Bears would be a great spot for Jim Harbaugh.

One of the biggest reasons why Jim Harbaugh would pair well with the Chicago Bears is that he has always been accustomed to coaching a very physical team. Taking over the Bears would reunite him with being able to implement the style he is so familiar with. The Bears have Robert Quinn and will see Khalil Mack return from injury next year, which would benefit Harbaugh.

BearsWire @TheBearsWire A new report indicates Jim Harbaugh is tempted to return to the NFL. And Bears fans seem intrigued by the idea of Harbaugh as head coach.

Jim Harbaugh's coaching philosophy

Jim Harbaugh has that "old school" way of thinking that only appeals to certain teams. Not everyone has the capabilities and defensive prowess to benefit from a coach that preaches the old and more physical way of playing. That would be what Jim Harbaugh would bring to Chicago.

Harbaugh wasn't a terrible coach by any means. He helped the San Francisco 49ers get to the NFC championship game in his first three seasons there. He certainly has what it takes to take a team and make them competitive. The Bears need to figure out their quarterback situation but could benefit from Harbaugh taking on molding Justin Fields into a much more capable weapon.

Jim Harbaugh is a "no nonsense" type of coach and has proven that when he was in charge of the 49ers. The Bears seem to be right on the borderline to become a true threat in the NFC. If Harbaugh can take the 49ers from a 6-10 team to one of the most competitive in the NFC, he can do that for the Bears, too.

Chicago needs a competent coach who can command both the offense and defense, and Jim Harbaugh has proven to be both kinds of coaches. He just benefits more from having a strong and physical team, and that is what the Bears have more than most other teams. He can truly turn Quinn and Mack into a scary powerhouse.

