Why the Chiefs vs. Chargers is currently the NFL's best rivalry

Yes, Patrick Mahomes may be an impressive 7-2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but very few out of those seven wins have been easy.

After multiple tight games being decided on the final play in the primetime slot, the Kansas City Chiefs and Chargers have become very evenly matched. Two primetime outings last year were decided by three points, with the Chiefs edging out wins on Thursday Night and Sunday Night Football.

Since 2016, eight Chiefs vs Chargers have been decided by one score, including the last three games between the two.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whether it was with Philip Rivers or Justin Herbert, they were able to hang with Mahomes. Mahomes appears not to be human, so he has pulled wins out of nowhere against the Chargers. But not every single time has Mahomes been able to magic a win out of the bag.

A 29-28 win for the Chargers in December 2018 came after the Chargers decided on a bold approach to go for a two-point conversion. Ultimately, they converted and beat Mahomes on his home turf. Herbert beat the Chiefs in January 2021, however, Mahomes did not play as the Chiefs had already booked a playoff spot.

Mahomes is 13-3 in the month of September and one of these three losses came to LA in 2021. Herbert outdueled Mahomes in a 30-24 win, throwing four TDs to no picks, whereas Mahomes had three touchdowns but two interceptions.

Mahomes got his revenge shortly afterward. Mahomes threw TD passes to Travis Kelce, including one in overtime to beat the Chargers at Sofi. That leads us to 2022 where these two had some of the best games in the league.

A 27-24 Chiefs win was topped off by a 99-yard Jaylen Watson pick-six, the score was tied at 17-17 just moments before. Herbert picked up an injury to his ribs but he still threw one of the best passes of the season to make it a nervy finish for the Chiefs.

Another heartbreaking loss came for LA a few weeks after, as Herbert led a go-ahead drive late in the fourth quarter. The MVP would not be stopped though as he led a game-winning drive capped off by a Kelce touchdown.

These two will meet at least twice in the upcoming season, one meeting in October and the other in early January. Expect even more fireworks in 2023.

What does the schedule look like for the Chiefs and the Chargers?

LA Chargers v Philadelphia Eagles

The schedule has the AFC West meeting the NFC North division this year. The newly revamped AFC East also awaits, so there should be plenty of good games there.

The Chiefs will also meet some familiar foes in 2023, including games against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles, who they beat in the Super Bowl.

LA start the season against the exciting Miami Dolphins and they host the Dallas Cowboys at Sofi Stadium a month later.

The early November matchup between LA and the New York Jets has already been booked in for Monday Night Football, while their game against the Buffalo Bills on December 23 should be a good watch. The match against the Baltimore Ravens is also another good primetime game to keep an eye on.

The AFC West should prove entertaining yet again this year. The four teams have all won the division 15 times, but somebody has to break 16 and the odds suggest that it will be one of these two teams.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes