Why did Cooper DeJean's draft stock fall in 2024 NFL Draft? Outlining potential reasons for Iowa CB’s slump

Cooper DeJean was considered by many as one of the NFL's top cornerback prospects but somehow, he is still available in the second round. He could have gone to any number of teams but slid right out of the first round. The biggest reason for his fall is that cornerbacks didn't get taken early.

The first CB taken was Quinyon Mitchell at 22nd overall. With several great prospects at the spot, it's not hard to imagine a good one sliding out of the next 10 picks. Terrion Arnold went next at 24 and then Nate Wiggins at 29. That left DeJean on the outside looking in, but that slide should end soon.

Cooper DeJean draft projection: Where could Iowa CB land on Day 2?

Fortunately, plenty of teams will be interested in Cooper DeJean. A borderline first-round pick, potentially even top 20, offers extreme value at 33 or lower. The Buffalo Bills, given the mass exodus of their secondary that took place over the offseason, could end his slide right away.

The New England Patriots (34th) and Arizona Cardinals (35th) could both take DeJean as well. They have defensive head coaches and don't have two established stars at the position, making DeJean a very likely addition.

Given how bad the Los Angeles Chargers secondary has been lately, picking the Iowa cornerback at 37th would make sense, too. The Tennessee Titans at 38 could draft him as well.

Where will Cooper DeJean land in the draft?

If he makes it to the Carolina Panthers at 39 overall, they very well might end his slide as they traded Donte Jackson. Jaycee Horn has hardly been healthy in his career, but he's talented, so pairing him with DeJean might make their secondary a fearsome one.

If nothing else, the Atlanta Falcons (43rd), Las Vegas Raiders (44th), and Indianapolis Colts (46th) are good fits for him, too. And of course, as ESPN's 19th-ranked overall prospect, he will be good value for pretty much any team at this point.

There are three cornerback prospects who could've been first-round picks in Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Kool-Aid McKinstrey and DeJean, so the cornerback slide won't last long. Despite competing with those for the upcoming selections, DeJean is widely considered the best of the group and should be off the board very soon.