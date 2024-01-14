Why do Cowboys fans run into stadium before games? Exploring reasons behind viral video ahead of playoff game vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers will clash for a chance to go to the divisional round of the playoffs at AT&T Stadium. With so many fans expected to be at the game, the stadium should be packed come kickoff.

But a thing to note is as the doors to the stadium open, thousands of fans sprint inside as if there is free money on the ground.

This has led to many wondering why fans do this when they have already purchased their tickets.

Well, as it turns out, the reason is simple.

Why do Cowboys fans rush inside the stadium?

Given that AT&T Stadium holds over 90,000 fans, many already have their seats to watch the game, but for those who are "first in," a different chance awaits.

As it turns out, the standing-room-only section of the stadium is "first in, first served." So those fans who want to get into that section should be first; otherwise, there's a good chance they will miss out altogether.

Fans have been doing this for years, yet it appears it has blown up in the last 12 months. Fans want the best vantage point to watch their Cowboys play.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys hoping to keep good form rolling vs. the Packers

Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders.

Dallas again finished the season with a 12-5 record, the third consecutive time the franchise has done it under Mike McCarthy. But that means nothing now, as Dallas is in a win-now-or-go-home game.

Given that Dallas is 16-1 at home since Week 1 last season and is undefeated (8-0) this year, it is easy to see why Dallas is a favorite in this one.

The Cowboys are in good form, with Dak Prescott having an MVP-caliber season and CeeDee Lamb having an All-Pro year. They face a young and inexperienced Packers team.

But they will have nothing to lose and everything to gain, as no one had them in the playoffs at the start of the season.

The pressure is on Dallas, and fans are eager to see how their team performs, going by how they entered the stadium, and want the best seats to do so.