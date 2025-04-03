Why did Cowboys trade for Joe Milton? Exploring reasons for bringing backup for Dak Prescott

Joe Milton was selected by the New England Patriots in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. He was the second quarterback they picked, along with Drake Maye as the third-overall selection.

Maye spent most of last season as their starter, but Milton got an opportunity to play in their final game of the campaign. His impressive performance generated some buzz around the NFL and made him a trade candidate with the Patriots already set at QB. They also signed Josh Dobbs in the free agency period to potentially be Maye's backup.

The Dallas Cowboys were reportedly one of the teams that took notice as they recently traded for Joe Milton. They sent New England a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft and also received a seventh-rounder in addition to Milton. Their backup spot behind Dak Prescott has been something they needed to address, so the trade seems to make sense for them.

Cooper Rush filled in as their starter when Prescott was injured last year, but he departed in the free agency period to join the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys also declined to re-sign Trey Lance, so Will Grier was the only other QB on their active roster.

This is no longer the case as they acquired Milton, who could also be a developmental project for the future. His Week 18 performance against the Buffalo Bills showed his upside as a prospect. He completed 22 of 29 passes for 241 yards and a touchdown, while also adding a rushing TD.

Joe Milton adds injury insurance for Dak Prescott

Joe Milton (image credit: getty)

Dak Prescott has suffered season-ending injuries in two of the past five years. This suggests that the Dallas Cowboys would benefit from prioritizing a solid backup QB for the 2025 NFL season.

Cooper Rush was mediocre filling in last year, which is likely why they decided to move on from him. They also tarded for Trey Lance last year, but he failed to make any impact and couldn't beat Rush for the primary backup role.

All of this resulted in them acquiring Joe Milton, and while he is still relatively unproven, he offers significantly more upside than what they previously had. With Prescott's recent injuries and soon turning 32 years old, Milton offers insurance and eliminates Dallas' need to draft a QB prospect in the upcoming draft.

