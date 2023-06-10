DeAndre Hopkins is a star wide receiver who is still waiting to find a home for the 2023 NFL season. Many of you might know him for playing for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals, but his friends and family know him by the nickname 'Nuk'.

Hopkins has been called by this name since his childhood, and it was his own mother who nicknamed him 'Nuk'. The name might sound bizarre as it is pronounced the same way as 'Nuke', which pretty much means a Nuclear Weapon.

The star WR's twitter handle was @NukDaBomb for quite a long time before he recently changed it to a more professional @DeAndreHopkins. Did Hopkins mother nickname her son after a mass destructive weapon?

To clarify, nuclear bomb wasn't the inspiration behind his name. Also, for the ones who are having wrong ideas should keep guessing as the reason behind the name is still a bit strange.

As a young child, Hopkins earned the nickname "Nuk," which was lovingly bestowed upon him by his mother. This nickname arose from his selective preference for a specific brand of pacifiers known as NUK.

It remains a mystery as to why a baby would have strong preferences or objections toward a particular pacifier, but Hopkins displayed a discerning nature even at a young age. His insistence on using only NUK pacifiers showcased his distinctive taste and unwavering attachment to a specific brand.

The wide receiver, who has already made five Pro Bowl appearances, is occasionally referred to as "Nuk" during broadcasts instead of his full name.

This nickname holds special significance for him as it was given by his mother, and it has remained with him throughout his successful career.

Known for his dominant performances on the field, this nickname serves as a reminder of his remarkable talent and serves as a familiar moniker that fans and commentators recognize.

Why did Arizona Cardinals release DeAndre Hopkins in May?

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins is an NFL leader in targets, receptions, receiving yards,and first downs and has completed 10 seasons in the league. The wide receiver missed a few games last season due to a knee injury but showed promising performance overall.

In May, the Arizona Cardinals made the decision to release Hopkins after unsuccessful attempts to reach a trade agreement.

DeAndre Hopkins finds himself in the position of seeking a new team. He has garnered significant interest from several potential destinations, with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns emerging as strong contenders for his services.

