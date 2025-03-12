Why did DeAndre Hopkins sign with Ravens over Chiefs? Exploring reasons for 5x All-Pro WR's move to Baltimore

DeAndre Hopkins will be wearing a new jersey in 2025, as the five-time All-Pro and Pro Bowl wide receiver was reported to be joining the Baltimore Ravens for one year and $6 million.

He started the 2024 season with the Tennessee Titans, where he had a thousand-yarder in his 2023 debut, only to crater to 173 yards and a single touchdown by late October. Thus, he was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he had 437 yards and four TDs and reached the Super Bowl for the first time in his career.

But why would he spurn the defending AFC champions for a team that stalled in the Divisional Round? Here are some underlying factors (besides giving Lamar Jackson another deep threat):

3 reasons why DeAndre Hopkins signed with Ravens

1) Chiefs' WR core is already solidified

Ever since they traded Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, the Chiefs have been looking for his successor - a dominator who can space out the field. They have found two candidates in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy, and Marquise "Hollywood" Brown is getting a second chance after a shoulder injury cost him much of last season.

With such a promising core, there was no way Hopkins was going to be more than a reliever. He wanted somewhere he would be valued.

2) More heft in the Ravens' WR corps

Zay Flowers is unquestionably the Ravens' new aerial dominator, having assumed the mantle from Mark Andrews in 2024 after hitting 1,000 yards for the first time in his career and becoming the first WR in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl as such. But he is also rather small (5'8", 175), which makes him a better fit in the slot/Y.

Then there is DeAndre Hopkins, a legitimate 6-foot, 200-pounder - one who can better absorb contact during contested catches. Such size is something that the Ravens desperately need more of, besides Rashod Bateman adding a few pounds to his own 6-foot frame.

3) Veteran leadership

Nelson Agholor will be a free agent on Wednesday. That will cost the Ravens an important locker room leader who has been there and experienced everything, including the highs of winning a Super Bowl.

Hopkins has the credentials and professional insight to elevate Flowers' and Bateman's careers. He has received multiple accolades, including a receiving touchdowns title. He has had all sorts of highs and lows, from going to a Super Bowl to sitting on the sidelines while his team lost.

