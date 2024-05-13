Why Detroit Lions' UDFA Kingsley Eguakun could be a breakout candidate in 2024 NFL season

Kingsley Eguakun is an intriguing prospect for the Detroit Lions after the former Florida Gators center went undrafted last month. What probably hurt Eguakun in the draft is that he was lost a month into the 2023 season with an ankle injury and didn’t work out at the combine due to tight hamstrings. However, we did see him perform at the Senior Bowl and he had a really nice week.

What stands out right away, if we compare him to San Francisco's Drake Nugent for example, is that he may not even be a full 10 pounds heavier, but Eguakun presents a much denser build. Combine that with throwing out a nice snatch-trap move a couple of times, and being able to anchor against power rushers/put off-balanced people on the ground, made him a very effective pass-protector.

On 145 pass-blocking snaps last season, Kingsley Eguakun was only charged with one sack and five additional pressures. In the run game, he has some impressive reps on tape executing different assignments on zone concepts, latching and sustaining against D-linemen deep into the play clock, overtaking/folding underneath on combos or shove-scraping linebackers past the target.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

For what that more squatty build might suggest, Eguakun’s pretty effective with getting to further extended landmarks and secure bodies in space.

Be the GM of your favorite team, use our free Mock Draft Simulator with trades

How Kingsley Eguakun will fit with the Lions

Kingsley Eguakun does have some flaws to consider. These include not always bending at his knees and bringing his feet along as a run-blocker, his hands generally sliding too high in both facets and needing to gear up the level of activity in his hand-usage to battle interior pass-rushers. Combining those issues, he was penalized 31 times across 1,029 total snaps these last three years combined.

These issues are fixable down the road with the right coaching, and there is a pretty clear path to earn the backup center job and provide value as someone who can probably jump in at guard as well for Detroit. With Graham Glasgow expected to jump in at left guard for Jonah Jackson, who just left in free agency, there is a lack of other O-linemen on this roster.

The Lions currently have Colby Sorsdal, who they selected in the fifth round as a developmental tackle out of William & Mary last year. Then there's Giovanni Manu, who they surprised us with in the fourth round of the draft out of the University of British Columbia. Manu is considered not NFL-ready but has intriguing athletic tools.

Lastly, there's former Boston College guard Christian Mahogany, who went a good 100 picks later than I expected late in the sixth round due to some medical concerns.

None of those have experience at the pivot and otherwise, there’s no other drafted player on this roster. Depending on whether Detroit signs another free agent on the tertiary market, I see a good chance for Kingsley Eguakun to make it through cuts.