Why is Devin White out? Exploring reasons behind Buccaneers’ star’s absence in Week 15 game vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star linebacker Devin White has been ruled out of his side's Week 15 game against the Green Bay Packers. The one-time Pro Bowler is a healthy inactive and won't be on the field to help his side's postseason push.

White has featured in 11 games for the Bucs this season, and he is the team's most crucial linebacker alongside Lavonte David. The Buccaneers will have to beat the Packers in White's absence to take over their postseason destiny in the NFC South.

What happened to Devin White?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker was considered questionable to play against the Green Bay Packers. However, according to numerous sources, his absence from the Week 15 game wasn't due to injury.

White is inactive for Week 15 due to a decision by Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. The 2021 Pro Bowler was a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Ahead of the 2023 NFL season, White requested a trade from the Buccaneers after failing to negotiate a nine-figure multi-year contract extension. The Bucs didn't shift their stance and instead kept White on the terms of his rookie deal.

The events of Week 15 point to Tampa Bay potentially moving on from White at the end of the 2023 season.

How is Devin White performing this season?

Devin White has performed decently in the 2023 NFL season. The LSU alum has amassed a stat line of 69 tackles, an interception, and two sacks through 11 games.

However, he sustained an injury and has missed the last two games in his 'contract season'. To make matters worse, White and Todd Bowles aren't seeing eye to eye now.

White has started every NFL game of his career, as the LSU alumni has featured in 73 regular-season games. He has also made six starts in playoff games, with the peak of his career coming in Super Bowl LV when the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Due to White's unavailability, veteran LB K.J. Wright will continue to start in his place. As for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the team is performing decently in their first year without Tom Brady at quarterback.

The Bucs have a 7-8 record and are in a three-way race with the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons to clinch the top spot in the NFC South.

