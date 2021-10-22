Why the Dolphins are right in trading for Deshaun Watson

The Miami Dolphins have continued to stumble through the 2021 season and are currently 1-5 heading into Week 7.

Miami had hoped to build off a highly encouraging 2020 campaign, where they narrowly missed the playoffs after finishing with a 10-6 record. The organization put all its eggs in one basket, opting to roll with second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as the long-term future under center.

However, this season hasn’t unfolded as the team would've hoped. The Dolphins are off to a disappointing start and have an extremely slim chance of making it to the playoffs. Tagovailoa is at the center of the team’s issues as he’s struggled to stay healthy and his play hasn’t warranted tremendous confidence from the fan base.

The Alabama product possesses an endearing personality, but his play and injury woes haven’t allowed him to showcase that he can be the franchise's cornerstone. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores backed him as the team’s starting quarterback, but that hasn’t translated to him taking the next step in his development.

Granted, it’s only his second year, but other quarterbacks around the league have taken quicker leaps to demonstrate that they are the piece to build the team around. All that has led to trade chatter about the Dolphins potentially acquiring Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Dolphins need to trade for Deshaun Watson immediately

John McClain @McClain_on_NFL Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron Texans, Dolphins could have Deshaun Watson deal done this week houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron

Longtime NFL writer John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Dolphins could land the Pro Bowl quarterback this week. Much will have to unfold first, but the possibility of a potential trade is gaining traction.

The Dolphins remain Watson's preferred destination even after Flores voiced that he only wants “high character” players on his roster. However, it’s hard to ignore the team’s continued struggles while Waston sits in Houston waiting for a team to acquire him.

The 26-year-old is still dealing with pending legal matters that have hurt his trade value. But that hasn't deterred the Dolphins' pursuit of the quarterback. It should be noted that if Miami were to acquire him, Watson would likely be sent to the Commissioner’s Exempt List due to his legal issues.

SaveAmerica @SaveAmerica777 Deshaun Watson currently has 10 criminal complaints filed against him. The NFL is too scared to suspend him, because they don't want to be accused of racism. Deshaun Watson currently has 10 criminal complaints filed against him. The NFL is too scared to suspend him, because they don't want to be accused of racism.

Even as Watson floats with uncertainty, the Dolphins know they can’t pass up the opportunity to land a franchise quarterback. Yes, Tagovailoa may still have a lot to prove ahead, but there’s no guarantee he will become the player that Watson already is.

