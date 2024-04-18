Why was Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers not reinstated by NFL despite five other suspended players returning?

The NFL has reinstated five players who were suspended indefinitely in 2023 due to violating the NFL's gambling policy, but Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers wasn't one of them. Those five players are C.J. Moore, Shaka Toney, Demetrius Taylor, Rashod Berry and Quintez Cephus.

Per Anthony Di Bona of Pro Football Network, Rodgers placed a bet on the Indianapolis Colts, a team that, at the time, he was playing for. DiBona writes that in 2023, the NFL brought in a new policy that sees players who bet on their own team serving a two-year minimum suspension.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Isaiah Rodgers hasn't been reinstated by the league yet as he still has one more year to run on his suspension, if the NFL chooses to impose it, given that Rodgers placed his bets before that policy took effect.

Isaiah Rodgers' 2024 fate is in NFL's hands

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts

IsaiahRodgers' 2024 season is in the hands of the NFL. It is not known at the time of writing which way the league is leaning, but with the other five players reinstated and not Rodgers, it could be that he will miss the season.

Having played just three NFL seasons, Rodgers missed the entirety of last season and could miss 2024 as well (as things currently stand). Anthony DiBona explained on X that the matter of Rodgers betting on his own team complicates matters and is likely the reason why he was not reinstated with the other five players.

Expand Tweet

Rodgers has played a total of 45 games in his three years (all with the Colts) and started 10. His main role was on special teams as a returner but in 2021, he did grab three interceptions.

Rodgers' snap counts were largely split between defense and special teams for the Colts. It will be interesting to see what the league elects to do with Isaiah Rodgers, and if he can make a return in the upcoming campaign.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback