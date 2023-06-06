Another player in the NFL could be facing a long suspension for gambling - Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr..

On Monday, Sports Handle reported that a member of the Indianapolis Colts had been put under investigation for multiple gambling violations. After the team confirmed the report to The Indianapolis Star, ESPN identified the player via its sources as cornerback and punt returner Isaiah Rodgers.

Destin Adams @TheDestinAdams Sources have told me that the #Colts player under investigation for multiple gambling infractions is CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Sources have told me that the #Colts player under investigation for multiple gambling infractions is CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. https://t.co/a5x1uKGQff

If Sports Handle is to be believed, Rodgers bet on games by using the account on an acquaintance. Most of his activity covered the 2022-23 season, but it has yet to be established whether he bet on the Colts.

Soon after the reports broke, Rodgers issued the following statement:

“Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions. I know I have made mistakes, and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches and my teammates. I’ve let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment, and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It’s an honor to play in the NFL, and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of us.”

A look at Isaiah Rodgers' NFL career and stats

After four years at the University of Massachusetts, Rodgers was selected 211st overall by the Colts in 2020. He had only seven tackles on defense, but was a key component on special teams, registering one kickoff return touchdown.

He had a massive defensive improvement in 2021, starting one game and recording 49 tackles (39 solo). three interceptions and seven pass deflections. The following year, he was once again mostly used on special teams, returning two punts and 18 kickoffs, but he did have three pass deflections, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries to go with 34 tackles (24 solo).

Which other players have been suspended for gambling heading into 2023?

Rodgers is not the only NFL player to come under scrutiny for gambling. Just this April, the league suspended five players for gambling violations. They were Stanley Berryhill III, Jameson Williams, Quintez Cephus, C.J. Moore, and Shaka Toney.

All of them but Toney (who is with the Commanders) played for the Detroit Lions. Cephus, Moore, and Toney were suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games, but Williams and Berryhill were banned for only six games for betting on non-NFL games.

