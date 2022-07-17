Why was former NFL player Orson Charles arrested? 

Orson Charles, a former NFL tight end and fullback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, has been arrested.

The arrest stemmed from a late-night incident in which Charles was attempting to park somewhere and got into an increasingly precarious altercation.

According to Fox 13, Charles pulled a gun on the other people involved, who happened to be off-duty police officers, and threatened to shoot them. Fox 13 wrote:

"According to the Tampa Police Department, Charles continued the confrontation even after the victims identified themselves as law enforcement officers and pulled out their badges. The victims told police Charles told them, 'What you trying to do…I don't give a f**k. I have one in the head.'"

When they realized Charles didn't care that they were officers, the off-duty cops then conceded the parking space to the former NFL player and left.

After they called the police and kept an eye on Charles until police arrested him.

The former tight end was arrested with posession of a firearm and his concealed carry permit had expired.

Charles was officially charged with carrying a concealed firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Also possession of a controlled substance and introducing contraband into a detention facility.

Despite the presence of a firearm, the overall encounter remained less than violent. According to reports, no shots were fired. The arrest occurred in Ybor City in Tampa, Florida.

This is not the first time the former NFL player has been in trouble with the law. He was arrested in 2014 for pulling out a firearm during a road rage incident.

Prior to the 2012 draft, Charles was arrested for a DUI.

Orson Charles' NFL career

Orson Charles played in the NFL for five years. He was drafted out of Georgia in 2012 with a fourth-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. In total, he spent time with the Bengals, Titans, Saints, Lions, Chiefs, Browns and Broncos.

He only started eight games during those five seasons. He appeared in 49 total games in the 2012, 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons.

His numbers did not show up in the statsheet as he spent most of his time blocking. Over the five years, he only caught 14 of 19 targets for 185 yards.

Charles retired following the 2018 season with the Cleveland Browns.

