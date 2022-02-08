3 reasons why the Giants should avoid  Russell Wilson

As Sinatra once sang, "if you can make it there, you can make it anywhere," so will Russell Wilson get the opportunity (a few miles from) New York, New York, namely with the Giants?

Wilson, a career-long Seattle Seahawks player, is due for a change in what's set to be a transitional offseason across the NFL. As a nine-time Pro Bowl representative and Super Bowl champion, Wilson's status and future will be one of the most talked-about situations of the coming offseason, which gets underway after Sunday's Super Bowl.

A big quarterback like Wilson will undoubtedly attract major teams trying to host the latter stages of his NFL career. One of those teams could be the New York Giants, who are looking to start fresh after the disastrous Dave Gettleman era gave way to the Buffalo braintrust of Joe Schoen in the front office and Brian Daboll patrolling the sidelines as the new head coach.

With the pair well known for their success with Josh Allen, attention has turned to whether they'll stick with Daniel Jones at quarterback or seek help from elsewhere.

The potential molding and meeting of impactful football minds has already been discussed in metropolitan circles and beyond. But SK feels like it's one that each side should try to avoid.

Adding Wilson would only hinder the Giants' desperate cause

-Better to start fresh

Though Wilson will turn 34 in November, last season's effort with an otherwise rudderless Seahawks squad showed that he's still capable of handling top quarterback duties. Though he dealt with autumn injuries, Wilson still ranked third in the league with a 103.1 passer rating and threw 25 touchdown passes against only six interceptions.

But if the Giants are indeed going to move on from Jones, they're far better off either starting completely from scratch (picking fifth and seventh in the coming draft will likely give them first dibs on any quarterback prospects) or looking for a long-term solution through the veterans available through free agency.

However, the list is admittedly rather short when it comes to franchise quarterback candidates (Jameis Winston is likely the most realistic option). Giving Jones another year before the talented class of 2023 emerges might be the wisest course of action anyway. Besides, even if the Giants were to get Wilson...

PFF @PFF QB sneak on 3rd & 9 is peak Giants

QB sneak on 3rd & 9 is peak Giants https://t.co/C4ha2rd6Ml

-The Giants aren't a Wilson away

Wilson has just endured a tough year in Seattle, one that saw them stumble into a rather disappointing losing season with a record of 7-10. The seven-win tally might've been a career-low for Wilson, but there are also legions of Giants fans who would kill for such a mark.

"Big Blue" is engulfed in a disturbing new normal where wins are found not on the scoreboard but on the draft ledger. With two upcoming first-round picks, the Giants' scheduled first pick has landed within the first dozen in eight of the past nine years (they traded last year's 11th overall to Chicago and took Kadarius Toney nine choices later). Have the Giants offered any legitimate reason for hope over the past near-decade?

Adding Wilson is the type of move a team makes when they're "one move away" from contending for a Super Bowl. New York's at a point where they're hardly in contention for five wins a season. Trading for Wilson would create a $77 million spread out over the next two seasons. That money is better spent on multiple assets, not dedicating it to one single marquee arrival.

-Wilson seeks a title contender

To that end, the Giants are a horrendous destination for Wilson, whose happiness in New York would be no guarantee. Ideally, Wilson would find a permanent home, a place to end his career while, at the same time, moving toward a place where he could contend immediately.

The Seahawks, for example, seem destined for a rebuild, one that doesn't even come with the comfort of a top-ten pick, their 2021 and 2022 first-rounders dealt to New York's other star-crossed franchise (The Jets) for the rollercoaster returns of Jamal Adams.

If Wilson's Seattle tenure is truly over, he's going to want to move to a team that's already well established and on the cusp of contention. Donning Wilson in blue would hurt not only the long-term prospects of the Giants but also the quarterback himself.

Besides, it's not like Jones has been a complete disaster during his time in New York. His career may be defined by turnover issues right now, but his injury issues perhaps stifled some momentum in his third season.

He notably earned the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week Award for his performance in an overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, one that saw him tally 429 yards of offense.

It's better for the Giants (and Wilson himself) to try and surround Jones with talent and give him one last opportunity to earn a stranglehold on the franchise's quarterback spot.

Edited by David Nyland