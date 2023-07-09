Why is Hall of Fame Stadium named after Tom Benson? Details about change from Fawcett Stadium

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Stadium is named after the late great Tom Benson, renowned businessman and former owner of the New Orleans Saints. The reason why the stadium is named after Tom Benson is a result of the $11 million he donated toward the renovation of the legendary venue.

In 2017, Benson contributed to a nearly $800 million project at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The revitalized stadium thus became home to two local colleges, Malone and Walsh, future Division III football championships, and the Black College Hall of Fame All-Star game.

How much went into constructing the original Hall of Fame Stadium?

The renowned Hall of Fame Stadium was built from 1937 to 1939 at an estimated $500,000. Out of the sizable sum, $400,000 was paid for by the Federal Government in the workforce.

Amongst the facilities on the ground was a park known as "Stadium Park." The park is still there but less interwoven than the stadium. The reason is that part of it was used for the Pro Football Hall of Fame site, and the rest of the park is separated from Benson Stadium by Interstate 77.

About the Pro Football Hall of Fame game

The Professional Football Hall of Fame game is a ceremonial annual football game held during the Hall of Fame's induction ceremonies. The fixture's venue is the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, formerly the Fawcett Stadium.

The first Hall of Fame game happened in 1962 when the ground was broken for the Hall of Fame. The league typically selects the two franchises that play in the Hall of Fame game before the remainder of the preseason schedule starts. The franchises are usually announced when the new Hall of Fame members are revealed, which coincides with Super Bowl week.

If a particularly notable player is entering the Hall of Fame, a franchise they were strongly associated with may be selected to play in the ceremonial game to help maximize attendance and publicity.

The Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers have played in the most Hall of Fame games. The Washington Commanders (formerly Washington Redskins) have the most wins, as the franchise has come out on the top in five out of five Hall of Fame games.

The Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Carolina Panthers have made the fewest appearances, with just one Hall of Fame game appearance apiece.

