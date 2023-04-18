Why did Herschel Walker go to the USFL? Exploring controversial former NFL star’s career

Herschel Walker is well known for playing 12 seasons in the NFL. However, the running back spent the first three years of his professional career with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL).

Walker joined the USFL in 1983, a year after he won the Heisman Trophy with the Georgia Bulldogs. However, his decision to join the Spring Football League was marred by controversy.

At the time, Walker was a collegiate superstar with the Bulldogs with one year of NCAA eligibility remaining. However, he left school early to join the USFL, something the NFL didn't allow.

Nonetheless, Walker's decision to join the Spring Football League was due to the money he was offered. According to reports, the running back earned between $3.9 million and $5 million on his three-year deal with the Generals.

He also earned the league's MVP award in 1985 but the league folded later that year (before eventually returning in 2022). When the USFL closed its operations, Walker joined the NFL's Dallas Cowboys in 1986.

Herschel Walker's USFL career and stats

Herschel Walker playing for the USFL's New Jersey Generals

In his first season with the New Jersey Generals in 1983, Herschel Walker put up 1,812 yards on 412 carries with 18 all-purpose touchdowns. The following season, he finished with 1,339 yards on 293 attempts with 21 all-purpose touchdowns.

In his third season, he set a league record high of 2,411 rushing yards on 438 carries with 22 all-purpose touchdowns.

Over three seasons in the USFL, Walker racked up a staggering 5,562 rushing yards on 1,143 carries with 61 total touchdowns.

Following his USFL career, Walker played 12 seasons in the NFL. He played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.

Walker eventually retired after the 1997 NFL season when he rejoined the Cowboys on a two-year deal. Following his football career, Walker moved into politics.

