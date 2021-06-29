Why insiders believe Tom Brady was referring to the Raiders with "that motherf----r" dig

Which NFL teams passed on Tom Brady in free agency in 2020 may just remain one of life's great mysteries.

The 43-year-old quarterback revisited his free agency during an appearance on HBO’s “The Shop: Uninterrupted” last week. On the show, Brady recalled how he felt about an NFL franchise that decided against signing him.

"One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, 'you’re sticking with that motherf-----?' " Brady said.

Was Brady talking about the Raiders?

Many NFL insiders believe the team Tom Brady is referring to is the Las Vegas Raiders. While the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts have all been mentioned as the teams that possibly passed on the NFL's greatest QB, the Raiders now appear to be a strong candidate for the crown.

Is Derek Carr the quarterback Brady famously bestowed with an expletive?

According to some reporters, the Raiders seemingly dropped out late in the Tom Brady free agency saga. It’s believed the Raiders thought Brady’s requests for special treatment were over the top.

Don't mess with Tom Brady

Tom Brady doesn't quite belong to the Forgive and Forget club.

Just like the legendary NBA star Michael Jordan showed in Netflix's “The Last Dance,” Brady does not forget those who have crossed him.

michael jordan and I took that personally pic.twitter.com/tD7pwkGDPp — reactions (@reactjpg) May 28, 2020

Brady said on “The Shop: Uninterrupted” that there was "no f-----g way" he would have played for that team anyway, and vowed to exact his revenge after they passed on him.

"They said they didn’t want me. I know what that means, I know what that feels like. And I’m gonna go f--k you up because of that," Brady said.

If the Raiders are the mystery team, then Brady is a man of his word. The player who has won more Super Bowls than anyone else in NFL history torched Las Vegas for 369 passing yards and four touchdowns in a 45-20 victory in Week 7 last season.

Brady is scheduled to face his former team, the New England Patriots, in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season. The fact that Bill Belichick and the Pats front office let Brady go could come back to haunt them at Foxborough on October 4. The Raiders aren't quite safe yet either.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha