Why did Jake Ehlinger spend his college career with brother Sam at Texas?

Jake Ehlinger, younger brother of former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger, turned down offers from Ivy League schools and decided to join the Longhorns as a preferred walk-on. Being a preferred walk-on, Jake Ehlinger already earned a spot on the roster and didn't have to try out.

So what made Jake Ehlinger turn down the Ivy League school offers in favor of the Texas Longhorns?

Jake Ehlinger decided to play at Texas to honor his father Ross Ehlinger

Jake Ehlinger decided to join the Texas Longhorns' football team to honor his father Ross Ehlinger, who was an alumni at Texas. Ross Ehlinger passed away from a heart attack during the Escape Alcatraz triathalon. Both Sam and Jake Ehlinger dreamed that one day they would be able to run out on the field together.

That dream became reality at the University of Texas. The first time the Ehlinger brothers ran out together as Texas Longhorns, Sam Ehlinger had this to say.

"Unreal, we've been dreaming of that our whole lives."

Jake Ehlinger never got the opportunity to play a single snap for the Texas Longhorns. The feeling of running out on the field with his brother was more than enough for both Sam and Jake.

Sam Ehlinger was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts during the 2021 NFL Draft. During the presentation of the pick, the NFL Network mistakenly showed Jake Ehlinger instead of Sam Ehlinger. This made Sam happy because he felt Jake deserved all the screen time he could get.

Little did Sam know that his time with his brother Jake was going to be cut short. Jake Ehlinger was found Thursday afternoon by the Austin Police Department and was pronounced deceased at the age of twenty. The cause of Jake's passing is still unknown, but the Austin Police Department said that it doesn't look like any foul play was involved.

Jake Ehlinger's body was found just blocks away from the University of Texas campus. It comes just days after celebrating one of the biggest days of his older brother's life. The Longhorns and the Ehlinger family lost a great individual too soon on Thursday. Sam Ehlinger lost his father and brother in the span of eight years.

Stephen Holder of The Athletic reported that Sam Ehlinger left the Indianapolis Colts' rookie camp to return home to Austin, Texas.

Jake Ehlinger will be deeply missed by the Texas Longhorns football team and the university. Thoughts go out to Sam Ehlinger and his family.