Why did Jerry Jones not fire Mike McCarthy? Reasons for Cowboys' latest move explored

The clamor for firing Mike McCarthy intensified after the Dallas Cowboys’ Wild Card Round loss to the Green Bay Packers. Aside from having home-field advantage, they were favorites coming into the game because they have the league’s highest-scoring offense and a top-five defense.

Conversely, the Packers struggled throughout the regular season, needing a Week 18 victory to enter the postseason. On paper, it should have been a mismatch in the Cowboys’ favor. But the contrary happened, adding another disappointing playoff finish under McCarthy.

Despite that recent failure, Jerry Jones will retain McCarthy for the 2024 NFL season. While it’s a puzzling move for many, there’s some wisdom in maintaining the status quo.

Why Jerry Jones retained Mike McCarthy for the 2024 NFL season

It took Jerry Jones three days to decide on Mike McCarthy’s fate, giving him enough time to assess the best move forward. Here are some significant considerations the billionaire owner had before making up his mind about keeping McCarthy.

1. Qualifying for the playoffs has been automatic under McCarthy

The team’s playoff failures under Mike McCarthy are another story. However, the Cowboys have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons after he started with a 6-10 record. But that losing mark comes with an asterisk because Dak Prescott played only five games due to a season-ending ankle injury.

Yes, football fans will magnify their terrible meltdown against Green Bay. But can you remember the last time Dallas clinched three consecutive postseason appearances? You’d have to go back to the early 1990s when the team won two Super Bowls.

Several factors must go well for a team to win a Super Bowl. While the Cowboys haven’t found the right formula, at least they always had a chance with McCarthy at the helm. The uncertainty surrounding their NFC East rivals (Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, Washington Commanders) boost their postseason hopes in 2024.

2) Other teams have the inside track on the best coaching candidates

News spreads fast within the NFL circles. Therefore, the Cowboys might know something that casual fans don’t. Bill Belichick and Jim Harbaugh’s names have been floated for some open head coaching positions. But perhaps the Cowboys know they don’t have a chance with these high-profile mentors.

The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Belichick and Harbaugh for their head coaching opening. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have also been identified as a potential landing spot for Harbaugh. The Cowboys might have discovered that other teams have the edge in hiring these coaches.

Still, the Cowboys can let Mike McCarthy go after another playoff dud. But is there a guarantee that Dallas will return to the postseason? Likewise, McCarthy has Prescott playing like an MVP candidate.

3) Mike McCarthy is in the final year of his contract

Former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman shared with Stephen A. Smith that Jerry Jones might not be keen on conducting another head-coaching search given his age. The 81-year-old owner, per Aikman, might not want to go through another regime.

But the fine print states that Mike McCarthy is under contract for another season. Jones would rather have him coach and uphold continuity instead of paying money to a guy who isn’t coaching anymore.

However, the 2024 NFL season will be McCarthy’s audition for a contract extension. Contrary to what Aikman believes, another playoff exit before reaching the Super Bowl could work against a potential extension for McCarthy.