JJ Watt retired from the NFL only a few months ago. However, the defensive end has wasted no time in moving on to his next chapter in life.

Earlier this month, Watt and his wife Kealia confirmed their minority stake in EFL Championship winners Burnley ahead of the team's return to the Premier League.

According to reports, JJ Watt and Kealia were inspired by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Reynolds and McElhenney bought ailing National League side Wrexham AFC in November 2020. The duo helped the team on its fairytale journey back to the English Football League, the fourth tier of English football, where they will compete next season.

By his own admission, Watt has been following the English Premier League since 2010 and always wanted to own a football team after ending his NFL career.

While speaking to ESPN earlier this week, JJ Watt confirmed that he consulted Wrexham co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney before making his investment in Burnley.

He also admitted that he wanted to own a football team because his wife is a professional soccer player who has represented the US women's national team.

"So I did talk to Ryan. I wanted to get his perspective, find out what his experience has been. Obviously, it's a slightly different situation from a club perspective, but you want to hear from someone doing it right," Watt said.

"When you look at the parade they've just had, the turnout, and the ability to take eyeballs from around the globe and put them on Wrexham. That's what Kealia and I want to do."

The former Houston Texans star added:

"One of the biggest things he talked about was the tribalism of English football in the way that the people are so intertwined with their club. They’ve understood that tribalism and they have tried to respect and honor that tradition, that history, that passion that the people have, and that’s what we want to do here."

"I have been a football fan for a long time. Since about 2010-11, I got into the Premier League. I really loved the league. Obviously, my wife is a professional soccer player, and I really wanted to get into ownership."

What did JJ Watt and wife Kealia say about Burnley investment?

JJ Watt and Kealia confirmed their minority ownership in Burnley earlier this month. The couple took to social media to announce their stake in the team.

In a statement, the Watt couple said:

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition. We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, but we’re also investing in the town and its people.

“We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support. We believe that Burnley is a special club with incredible supporters and we want to help continue to elevate its global profile on its return to the Premier League.”

Burnley amassed 101 points in 46 Championship matches this season, finishing 10 clear of closest competitor Sheffield United.

