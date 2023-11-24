Why did John Madden not fly? Exploring legendary NFL HC's reason for traveling by bus

John Madden is one of the most iconic figures in NFL history. The Super Bowl champion was synonymous with the National Football League both as a head coach and as a broadcaster, and the best NFL video game is even named after him.

However, despite his popularity and numerous engagements, Madden did not board airplanes. Madden suffered debilitating claustrophobia, and this made him seek alternative means to go from city to city.

According to a 1990 report by Sports Illustrated, Madden suffered three attacks of claustrophobia while flying, which caused him to change his travel methods. That made the Hall of Famer abandon flying as a means of transport for the rest of his life.

John Madden's custom bus

Rather than fly, John Madden had an alternative to go from city to city. In 1987, Madden's custom-made Cruiser arrived when Greyhound offered him a customized bus and access to a driver for three years. The bus was aptly named the "Madden Cruiser," and all Madsen had to do was make speaking appearances and do a few promos for the company. Also, the contract stipulated that after three years, he'd get to keep the bus.

Following the initial three-year "test period," John Madden had several iterations of the Madden Cruiser. There was an upgrade to the bus with branding from Outback Steakhouse. Furthermore, more versions arrived in the late 90s and 2000s.

John Madden wasn't the only high-profile member of the NFL to ride in the Madden Cruiser. Following his death, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke fondly about his trips with the legend on the Cruiser as they attended preseason training sessions of numerous franchises.

John Madden's Legacy

Madden did not let the fear of flying affect his NFL legacy however, as the former head coach went on to become arguably the most famous broadcaster in league history. Madden's knowledge of American football knew no bounds, and he parlayed that into a Hall of Fame broadcasting career.

Madden called numerous Super Bowl and Thanksgiving Day Games, and his voice can be heard on some of the most iconic plays in NFL history. He won 14 Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Sports Event Analyst and earned critical acclaim for his unorthodox catchphrases throughout his broadcasting career. Madden was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006 and is widely regarded as one of the greatest NFL broadcasters of all time.