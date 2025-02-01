  • home icon
  • Why is Josh Allen not playing in Pro Bowl 2025? Exploring reasons behind Bills QB's decision

Why is Josh Allen not playing in Pro Bowl 2025? Exploring reasons behind Bills QB's decision

By Habib Timileyin
Modified Feb 01, 2025 17:09 GMT
AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Getty
Why is Josh Allen not playing in Pro Bowl 2025? - Source: Getty

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has withdrawn from this year's Pro Bowl Games due to a wrist injury. Allen disclosed that he hurt his wrist midway through the AFC Championship game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He made this known at the news conference that followed the Bills' loss to the Chiefs.

“I got a little banged-up hand right now - a wrist," Allen said. "It was just right at the goal line. The two-point play before halftime, I got crunched up a little bit. I was able to finish the game with just some swelling and stuff today.”

Reports suggest that Allen will not opt for surgery to fix the injury during the off-season and will focus on rest and recuperation through the off-season.

In the 2024 regular season, Allen finished with 3,731 yards of passing, 41 total touchdowns, six picks, and a passer rating of 101.4, earning him a spot in the 2025 Pro Bowl. Additionally, he surpassed Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly with 262 touchdowns, becoming the No. 1 in total touchdowns in team history.

Who is Josh Allen's replacement for Pro Bowl Games?

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is set to participate in the 2025 Pro Bowl Games as he was selected to replace the injured Josh Allen. This will be the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback's 10th Pro Bowl nod.

Wilson joins kicker Chris Boswell, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, defensive tackle Cam Heyward, guard Isaac Seumalo, and special teamer Miles Killebrew as the sixth Steelers player in this year's Pro Bowl.

In 11 games during the 2024 regular season, Wilson completed 63.7% of his passes for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and five interceptions while starting for Pittsburgh. However, the Steelers suffered five consecutive losses to end the 2024 season, and he was just 6-6 as the starter, including the playoffs.

