How Justin Fields can win the Bears' starting QB job for the rest of the season in Week 3

Justin Fields will make his NFL starting debut in Week 3. Not by being promoted to the starting role through his play, but by standing in for the Chicago Bears' injured No. 1 quarterback Andy Dalton.

Head coach Matt Nagy went out of his way ahead of Week 1 to explain why he was committed to Dalton as his starter, citing his experience and playing style that suits the Chicago offense. But all that changes when the Bears go on the road to face the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 26.

Chicago Bears @ChicagoBears Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns. Coach Nagy has announced that Justin Fields will be our starting QB against the Browns.

Fields saw time on the field in Week 1 in packages specially designed for him, and the No. 11 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft scored a rushing touchdown with his first touch in pro football against the Los Angeles Rams.

But the rookie was suddenly thrust into action during the Week 2 tilt against the Cincinnati Bengals after Dalton suffered a knee injury against his former team. Fields was patchy in the passing game, completing six of 13 passes for 60 yards and an interception, but he did show his running talents while rushing for 31 yards on 10 carries, ultimately doing enough to hold on to a 20-17 victory.

Bryan Perez @BryanPerezNFL Box score won’t tell you that this was a perfectly thrown should-be TD by #Bears QB1 Justin Fields: Box score won’t tell you that this was a perfectly thrown should-be TD by #Bears QB1 Justin Fields: https://t.co/7SvoZPqE5l

3 ways Justin Fields can keep the Bears starting QB job

Heading into his first NFL start against the Browns in Week 3, there are three key things Justin Fields can do to lay his claim to holding on to the starter's jersey during Dalton's absence.

#1 – Win

Head coach Matt Nagy has been quick to state he will be the starter when Dalton is available. But that statement becomes more difficult to stand by if Justin Fields is delivering winning results.

Dalton has not claimed a winning record during his last five NFL seasons. The Bears defense, led by Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith and Akiem Hicks, is capable of holding opponents to low scores. If Fields can make enough plays to keep the Bears winning, that builds the pressure on Nagy to back the rookie.

#2 – Cut down on the rookie mistakes

During the preseason and during his minimal snaps in the regular season, Justin Fields' big criticism is that his flashy plays are often canceled out by the basic errors in judgment that are commonly seen in first-year quarterbacks.

Obviously, you never want to fumble but man the effort from Justin Fields on this play is awesome to see.

Obviously, you never want to fumble but man the effort from Justin Fields on this play is awesome to see.

https://t.co/qBJ6cYA9Uq

Ideally, teams want to iron out those mistakes in practice before unleashing their rookie prospects. Fields does not have that luxury heading into Week 3.

The former Ohio State QB must prove he can protect the football and not make bad decisions while progressing through his reads. Then the spectacular plays Fields makes will carry even more weight during this job audition.

#3 – Keep making plays with his legs

Andy Dalton has a career average of 9.4 rushing yards per game. The veteran is realistically not going to offer a threat in running situations. Justin Fields' game-breaking rushing ability opens up far more offensive concepts for the Bears offense.

When Nagy was named NFL Coach of the Year in 2018, Mitchell Trubisky ran for 421 yards at an average of 30.1 yards per game. If Fields can show his value in with the ball in hands, whether on designed run play or scrambles, he will add a much-needed extra dimension to the Bears offense and show Nagy what he will be missing by going back to a returning Dalton.

