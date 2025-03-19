Why is Luther Burden III's stock falling in latest mock drafts? Exploring reasons for Missouri WR's tanking value

Luther Burden III entered the offseason as one of the most hyped wide receiver prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft class. Almost every mock draft predicted that he would be a first-round pick and many of them had him being selected inside of the top 10.

The Missouri Tigers wide receiver's stock has been plummeting lately in many projections around the league. He is now believed to be more of a borderline first-rounder and is projected to be available on Day 2 of the draft.

Burden has all of the physical tools that teams desire in a receiving prospect. He measures in at 6-foot and 206 pounds with speed to go with it. He ran a solid 4.41 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the 2025 NFL Combine and demonstrated his explosiveness during his college football career.

The potential issue with Luther Burden III is that his final season included a significant drop in receiving production. His best performance came two seasons ago when he was named as a first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American wide receiver by recording 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns.

His concerning dip in his final season included just 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns. Some of this can be explained by injuries and illnesses that reportedly affected his season, as well as a massive regression from his quarterback Brady Cook last year.

As the 2025 NFL Draft gets closer, many scouts around the league have expressed that Burden's film studies have been concerning. He reportedly appeared to take many plays off while on the field during his final season, calling into question his overall desire to be absolutely elite.

This could have a major impact on his perceived value leading into the draft.

Luther Burden III projections in 2025 NFL Draft

Luther Burden III

If Luther Burden III were eligible to enter the NFL Draft last year, many around the league believe that he would have been one of the top overall picks. This may still be the case this year, but many more questions surround the prospect after a disappointing final college football season with the Missouri Tigers.

He has recently been surpassed by Tetairoa McMillan in most draft rankings in the wide receiver position as the top-rated prospect. Matthew Golden has also been gaining momentum after showing off his impressive speed at the Combine, while Emeka Egbuka could be in the mix as a potential first-round pick as well.

When it's all said and done, it's still possible that Luther Burden III climbs back into his initial projections of being a top-10 pick. If he isn't, it would still be hard to imagine him going any later than an early second-round pick, where he would have the massive upside to be an absolute steal in this spot.

