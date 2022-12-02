New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones' frustration boiled over during his team's loss against division rivals Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night football.

Down by 17 points with less than two minutes left in the game, the Patriots opted to kick a 39-yard field goal on fourth-and-goal instead of trying to score a touchdown. Jones was visibly frustrated by the Patriots' offensive play-calling and seemingly took it out on co-ordinator Matt Patricia, yelling:

“Throw the f**king ball! F**king running game sucks!”

While the broadcast showed Jones yelling on the sidelines after the Patriots' field goal attempt, the timing of his outburst is still unclear. The Patriots called a pass on their final 16 plays of the game. Mac Jones attempted 15 passes and scrambled for a five-yard run after the pocket collapsed.

It's also possible that Patricia called for a running play, but Jones called an audible at the line of scrimmage. Perhaps he refused to adhere to the play calls before voicing his frustration at the end of the drive.

Mac Jones was right about the Patriots' running game. New England ran the ball 14 times for 60 yards, the second-fewest they have managed in a game this season. Overall, the Patriots offense could muster only 255 yards of offense, a terrible performance against one of the best teams in the league.

The dismal performance had fans demanding that the team fire Matt Patricia.

Will Mac Jones and the New England Patriots make it to the playoffs?

The defeat against the Bills tonight saw the Patriots drop to 6-6 for the season. They are 1.5 games behind the 7-4 Cincinnati Bengals, who currently occupy the seventh and final spot in the AFC playoff picture. The Patriots' playoff odds are currently less than 25% currently.

New England will have to win four out of their remaining five games to stand a chance of making it to the playoffs. They will have to beat the Bengals to ensure they hold the tiebreaker. Their other four games will see them take on the Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Bills. It's a tough schedule and a tall order for the Patriots.

The margin for error is virtually non-existent for New England. If they secure four wins in their remaining five games, they could have a chance. But it's highly unlikely that New England will be in the postseason at the end of the year.

