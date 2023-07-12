Why is Michael Irvin still suspended from NFL Network? Insider provides info on Cowboys legend’s status for upcoming season

Michael Irvin's suspension as an analyst has spanned five months since he was pulled from the NFL Network in February, just before the 2023 Super Bowl.

Irvin was suspended by the network after a sexual harassment allegation came forward from a hotel worker in Phoenix. However, the three-time Super Bowl winner subsequently filed a case against Marriott, the owner of the hotel where the alleged incident occurred.

Irvin has continued to deny any wrongdoing. His legal team has also released security camera footage from the hotel that they believe clears the former Dallas Cowboys wideout of the charges.

However, according to an NFL insider (via FrontOfficeSports.com), it is still not clear when the case will be resolved as there is no hearing date set. The NFL Network has not reinstated him, or cut him loose, and neither has Irvin been fired. As the 2023 season nears, Irvin's 15th year as an analyst remains in limbo.

Michael Irvin's net worth: How much is the former Dallas Cowboys receiver worth in 2023?

NFL analyst Michael Irvin

According to reports, Michael Irvin is worth a whopping $12 million as of 2023. He made a small fortune during his 12-year career in the NFL from 1988 to 1999.

Irvin played his entire pro football career as a wideout with the Dallas Cowboys. He won three Super Bowl rings and also earned five Pro Bowl honors.

Across 12 seasons with the Cowboys, Irvin recorded 11,904 yards and 65 touchdowns on 750 receptions. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

In 2009, Irvin took up the role of an analyst on the NFL Network. As per reports, he signed a $3 million deal with the network in 2022.

However, his future on the show remains in doubt following allegations of sexual harassment. It is still unclear whether Irvin will return on TV for the 2023 NFL season.

