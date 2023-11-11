Why was Michael Thomas arrested? Saints WR in legal trouble after allegedly issuing threats

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas got into some trouble last night, it would appear. According to multiple reports, Thomas was placed in a police car after a contractor in his neighborhood alleged that they got into a physical altercation when the wide receiver pushed and threatened him. The argument appears to have developed over where the contractor's vehicle was parked.

This news comes a day before Thomas is scheduled to play for the Saints in their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Michael Thomas arrested: Latest on Saints WR's legal troubles

A contractor named Luis Cifuentes told WDSU News that on Friday, Thomas threw two bricks at his truck and pushed him over.

Cifuentes stated that he is a project manager for a house being built next to Thomas' residence and that the NFL star had reservations about the construction crew parking their vehicles on the street. According to the project manager's statement, things escalated and Thomas made threatening comments to him and others at the scene.

However, a report from NFL insider Nick Underhill states that no car windows were broken. Michael Thomas took the phone out of the contractor's hand and then gave it back. Furthermore, it is alleged that the contractors were filming Thomas at his house.

Could the NFL suspend Michael Thomas?

The National Football League could suspend Michael Thomas if it is found that the pass catcher conducted himself in a way that could jeopardize the league's reputation.

NFL players are some of the more scrutinized public figures in America, and league commissioner Roger Goodell hasn't been known to take these matters lightly. Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Deshaun Watson, Antonio Brown, and more have served suspensions in the past for off-field transgressions.

However, if the above reports are anything to go by, it's unlikely that the NFL will suspend Thomas anytime soon. The incident isn't as serious as any of the above, and formal charges haven't been filed (yet). If it remains that way, then Thomas will be good to go.

Is Michael Thomas playing this week? Update on Saints WR for Week 10 vs. Vikings

According to Nick Underhill, Michael Thomas will play for the Saints when they face off against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Thomas is having a decent season so far in 2023, and the OSU alum has played in all nine games this year. He is third on the Saints in both receiving yards (439) and catches (38). Furthermore, he has helped the Saints to a 5-4 record for the season.

Michael Thomas breaks silence on recent arrest

The Saints playmaker poked fun at his situation on November 11, Saturday morning, after reports of his arrest went viral.

Thomas tweeted a GIF from the 1995 movie 'Friday' starring Ice Cube and Chris Tucker, with the GIF saying:

"Could y'all stay off my lawn please?"