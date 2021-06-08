Why did the Navy deny rookie CB Cameron Kinley's appeal to play for the Buccaneers?

The U.S. Navy has denied former Navy defensive back Cameron Kinley's request to delay his commission to play in the NFL. Kinley earned a contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. The Navy denied his request for unexplained reasons.

WTSP report that Divine Sports and Entertainment noted Kinley must be commissioned into the Navy as an ensign, different from the other service academies that also signed NFL contracts this off-season. Divine Sports and Entertainment also claim that Kinley is being denied due process since the Navy is not entertaining his appeal pertaining to the decision.

My personal statement regarding the Navy's denial of my request to delay my service:

Divine Sports and Entertainment co-founder had this to say about Cameron Kinley's situation:

"As a Naval Academy graduate, football player, and decorated combat veteran, I also understand there are ways he can fulfill his commitment while representing the Navy and playing professional sports."

The US Navy has denied former Navy CB and Buccaneers signee Cameron Kinley's request to delay his commission and play in the NFL.



Kinley was a team captain and class president. Other service academy players from Army and Air Force have been allowed to delay their commission.

Cameron Kinley wrote a letter to his state Senator, Marsha Blackburn, about the Navy's decision. Kinley feels that his denial is inconsistent with a memorandum allowing service academy graduates to delay the beginning of their active duties to pursue professional sports. The former Navy cornerback added the following statement in his letter to Senator Marsha Blackburn.

"I am well aware and embrace the commitment that I made to serve when I arrived at the Naval Academy and am not asking to set aside that commitment. Instead, I want to represent my country and the Navy as an NFL player just as other players have been able to do. If allowed to pursue an opportunity in the NFL, I will use that platform to promote service, respect for the armed services, and show young men that they can succeed in the most demanding professions, no matter their background."

Cameron Kinley isn't the first player that has attempted to serve as an active service member and play in the NFL. A few players had to fulfill their commitments before they could embark on their NFL careers.

Here's a list of players that have served as active service members and played in the NFL.

Pat Tillman (Army)

Allejandro Villanueva (Army)

Mike Anderson (Marines)

Roger Staubach (Navy)

Joe Cardona (Navy Reserves)

Bryce Fisher (Air Force)

Rocky Bleier (Army)

Chad Henning (Air Force)

Chuck Bednarik (Army)

All of the players listed above had to fulfill their commitments and deployed during their time as active service members. Allejandro Villanueva was deployed three times in Afghanistan from 2010-2014.

