Why hasn't Netflix announced Quarterback Season 2? Exploring potential reasons behind delay

Netflix's Quarterback was an engrossing look into the working lives of the best players in the NFL at the position. We saw how the likes of Patrick Mahomes and others worked to win games and the thought that went into it.

It was very well received and fans have been pining for a return. However, the platform has yet to announce any details regarding Quarterback Season 2. And much of it comes down to finding willing players to do it.

Many teams might feel this is a distraction and not want to give the level of access that is required. Peyton Manning, whose Omaha Productions is deeply involved in the project, admitted as much, saying:

“I think maybe some guys are thinking that it is going to be a distraction, even though I told a couple of them, ‘I guarantee you’ll win the Super Bowl like Mahomes if you do it.’”

Ross Ketover of NFL Films, however, has a more positive approach to it, saying:

“Everyone has been knee-jerk, saying, ‘No, I don’t want to do that’. We did this sort of quietly and secret last year, and our hope is to do that again.”

And that might be one of the main reasons why we have not heard anything. Making a big hue and cry about this might be a distraction and that is why Netflix might be working behind the scenes.

Netflix reportedly has non-quarterbacks in Quarterback Season 2

The second season of the Quarterback might be a bit different. According to multiple reports, Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to be involved. Camera crews have reportedly been following him and how he has a chip on his shoulder after sliding to the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He reportedly has memorized every single wide receiver's name drafted before him and wants to prove he is better than them.

If he is involved, then Netflix might be taking an approach of looking at the quarterback position from the eyes of those who are most dependent on them. This might have come about because top quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Kalen Hurts have reportedly turned down the opportunity to be featured. Miami star Tua Tagovailoa also declined, saying,

"I'm a very personal guy. The series was a lot more personal. It was a lot more about their personal lives than it was more so what they did on the football field... And for me, that's not something I like to do, especially to show my kid on national television or people seeing what I do.

"It would just be too hard to turn off. After a loss as tough as it is, I don't know how that would go trying to talk about a loss in my car."

However, Matthew Stafford is reportedly interested. As a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a former first-round pick, he might be the person who is the star of the second season.

And if not, given Patrick Mahomes has won back-to-back Super Bowl titles, they might just bring him back for an encore, if he so permits. Netflix can rest assured that people will tune in to watch him.