Why New Orleans Saints second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo will break out in 2022

Paulson Adebo had one of the most impressive debut campaigns of any position in college. He intercepted four passes and deflected another 17 as an absolute ball-magnet. He picked off another four balls and had double-digit PBUs the following season, being named a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in both of them. However, he decided to sit out 2020, like several other big-name college players.

Adebo had to wait until the 76th overall selection in the third round to hear his name called by the New Orleans Saints. Looking back, he was an incredible pick and had a good rookie season in the NFL to build on.

As we’ve seen for several years now, the Saints were one of the most well-coached units in the league. When you look at the attention to detail you get from Dennis Allen, you can see why the franchise offered him the head coach title left by Sean Payton. Now with Adebo having a full year to get acclimated to the NFL and learn the principles of that defense, expect him to be even better in his second season.

Here are three reasons why Paulson Adebo will have a breakout campaign in 2022.

#1- Paulson Adebo had a solid rookie season to build on

Despite having an accomplished part-time starter in P.J. Williams on the roster, this rookie started all 17 games for the Saints last season. He played across from Marshon Lattimore as the second outside cornerback. He picked off three passes and broke up another eight individually. The Saints defense finished seventh in yards and fourth in points allowed, as well as eighth on third-down and number one in red-zone percentage.

Looking at the traditional coverage numbers, Adebo allowed 55 of the 89 targets his way to be completed for over 700 yards and five touchdowns. However, the Saints' defensive scheme doesn’t give their corners a lot of help, with how much man-coverage and match-quarters they run.

Even in the more classic way of looking at it, his eight yards surrendered per target ranks 97th among all NFL defenders. This is right in the middle of Byron Jones and Marlon Humphrey, and he never gave up more than 93 yards in a game. Diving deeper into the metrics, his target separation of 1.3 yards was the fifth-best number in the entire league, according to PlayerProfiler.

Aaron Rodgers throws a redzone INT to #Saints rookie 3rd round pick Paulson AdeboSo far, Winston has thrown 0 INTs, Payton coached him up well. Aaron Rodgers throws a redzone INT to #Saints rookie 3rd round pick Paulson AdeboSo far, Winston has thrown 0 INTs, Payton coached him up well.https://t.co/08uUbrsPbt

Marshon Lattimore didn’t travel as much with the opposing number one receiver, as we’re accustomed to seeing. Adebo also got matched up with some tight-ends as the single receiver and stuck to guys like Rob Gronkowski. You did see him move into the slot a few times. Dependent on when the Saints put Malcolm Jenkins on a tight-end split out wide or when Lattimore was off the field and the opposing team put their top option inside.

A lot was expected of Adebo and considering his job description, he had a very promising showing in year one.

#2- Paulson Adebo has incredible talent

Adebo presents a bit of a gangly frame at 6’1”, just over 190 pounds, with 31 ½-inch arms. However, that length is a major plus to stay engaged with receivers as he plays catch-technique in man-coverage. He's patient off the line with barely any unnecessary steps. He trusts his athleticism to shuffle along with vertical stems and stay attached to the target, carrying them down the sideline (and negating them) at a high rate.

Chris Rosvoglou @RosvoglouReport I feel like this play from Paulson Adebo didn’t get talked about enough last season. I feel like this play from Paulson Adebo didn’t get talked about enough last season. https://t.co/MVEJcQzm1V

Rarely do you see him allow receivers to release against his leverage and often times he forces them to work through him with a hands-on approach. He was particularly tough to beat on quick in-breakers. He has that explosiveness to not allow guys to separate, as they try to blow by him at full speed.

Adebo is a smart zone defender, who doesn’t void his area, but also understands when to feather off based on the routes in front of him and spacing overall. He has the peripheral vision to recognize targets working towards him. He fell off his deep assignments and on crossing routes where the receiver had the advantage a few times. But Adebo managed to get back into the picture and rack up PBUs with those long arms.

The discrepancy between separation allowed and the actual outcome of targets his way is a bit head-scratching. Especially as that was one of his biggest strong-suits at Stanford. He is one of the most gifted defenders in terms of attacking the football in the air. He judges the flight of the pass, positions himself and climbs the ladder to get a hand on it at its highest point.

He also displays a great willingness to contribute in run support. He isn’t afraid of attacking downhill to force the ball back inside as a tight-end or tackle pulls out wide and frequently races downhill. He chops down ball-carriers on toss plays. When there are no receivers on his side and he ends up being unblocked, he doesn’t show any hesitation to reduce the edge as he steps down.

Away from the action, he’s patient in his pursuit, without committing his shoulders right away. While he did miss ten tackle attempts last season, he also managed to make 55 solo stops, in some tough situations.

Joe Horns Cell Phone  @JoeHornsPhone Paulson Adebo was known as a ballhawk CB when #Saints drafted him, but he shows physicality in his game here with a monster hit on RB JJ Taylor Paulson Adebo was known as a ballhawk CB when #Saints drafted him, but he shows physicality in his game here with a monster hit on RB JJ Taylor https://t.co/DIIsuZrFYt

Despite being such a young player (only just turned 23 years old), he just shows an understanding of the game. Especially how he plays first-down sticks and game situations. He adjusts his technique based on pre-snap formations and displays a great feel for space. That’s rare to see from a rookie who took a year away from football.

#3- The Saints will develop his weaknesses

He does have to do a better job of playing back-shoulder passes down the sideline. He wants to track the ball over his shoulder himself, but should spin around the inside shoulder earlier to disrupt the catch-point.

A trend from college that unfortunately carried over to the pros was getting burnt on a few double-moves. One of those against Stefon Diggs on curl-and-go comes to mind. He does still arrive too hot as a tackler and needs to come to a better balance. He also needs to do a better job of getting his head out of action and protecting himself against injury.

Considering how incredible his ball-skills are, expect better overall results in year two once the pass is in the air. What made Adebo special at Stanford was that although he was a tall outside corner, he could win in contested situations. He could really plant-and-drive in off-zone coverage.

We may see the Saints make a bit of a shift schematically, due to having a new safety duo in Marcus Maye and Tyrann Mathieu. Also with two position coaches in Ryan Nielsen and Kris Richard being elevated to co-defensive coordinator. But you have to like the second-year corner’s chances to make plays.

The overall coverage numbers will look a little better for him. If opposing quarterbacks try to continue going his way, he will punish them more regularly for it. Looking at the rest of that secondary, they basically swapped their safeties from Marcus Williams and Malcolm Jenkins to Tyrann Mathieu. Which, you could argue, is about a wash. But having Mathieu there as this hybrid player on passing downs may make the job of those corners easier.

