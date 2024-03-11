Why NFL Films is distancing itself over Patriots' "The Dynasty" show feat. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick's glory years

The Dynasty show is about how Tom Brady and Bill Belichick led the New England Patriots in their most dominant era. The docuseries documents the Patriots' rise and fall from 2001 to 2019, marked by six Super Bowl victories and nine AFC championship triumphs.

However, despite the work put into the show, not everyone is best pleased with the final product.

NFL films aren't happy with the portrayal of Bill Belichick

NFL Films is thanked in the credits of “The Dynasty.” However, an NFL Films source stated the organization was not pleased with the depiction of Bill Belichick in the series. Thus, it opted to distance itself from director Matthew Hamachek’s project.

In "The Dynasty," Belichick faced significant criticism and negative characterization. Even Patriots legend Tom Brady admitted that he departed from the franchise in 2020 due to their fractured relationship.

Belichick coached the New England Patriots from 2000 to 2023. He departed from the franchise after a barren 2023 season that saw it finish with a 4-13 record. The Patriots never recovered from Brady's departure, endured three losing seasons and couldn't secure a single playoff victory since 2020.

Bill Belichick's legacy

Despite the sour end to his tenure in New England, it would be unfair to ignore Belichick's achievements over two decades with the Patriots. Belichick won everything with the New England Patriots, and his accolades have earned him a future gold bust in Canton.

Under Belichick's guidance, the New England Patriots won 17 AFC East division titles and made 13 appearances in the AFC championship game. They also featured in nine Super Bowl games, with a record six wins. He is widely considered the greatest head coach in NFL history.

Furthermore, Belichick has a personal accolades chest brimming with achievements. These include two AP NFL Coach of the Year Awards, a spot on the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team, and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team. He's also one of three head coaches who have won six NFL titles.