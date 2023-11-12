Why did NFL fine Josh Allen $10,927? Everything we know so far

During last week's Sunday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made this game-tying touchdown rush:

As he sprinted his way to the endzone, he pointed at safety Nick Scott, which the league rules consider a form of taunting. He was given an unsportsmanlike penalty, which meant a 15-yard loss for the Bills on their kickoff.

On Saturday, Allen was meted another penalty: a $10,927 fine. By contrast, Bengals guard Cordell Volson received only roughly half that amount for this uncalled helmet-to-helmet hit on safety Micah Hyde:

Travis Kelce critical of Josh Allen's penalty for pointing during touchdown

One critic of the penalties Josh Allen has received is Travis Kelce. On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs deemed it unfair (begins at 1:34:33):

“One of the weakest taunting calls you’ve ever seen? Probably. I’m not sure if I’ve seen too many of them… I think it’s bogus. I’m on Josh’s team on this. This is bull****.

“Who is struggling right now, is my guy Josh Allen. And he was struggling with this taunting penalty. Man, it’s f***** up, man. You can’t point at a guy? … This is so f****** wack.”

Josh Allen on Bills matchup: "We've got our best football to play"

But for Josh Allen, losing a portion of his salary is trivial compared to the challenge that lies ahead for the Buffalo Bills: a Monday Night Football clash with the Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson and company have been considered a heavy favorite to miss the playoffs given their surprising struggles under Sean Payton. However, as they visit Orchard Park, they are actually on a two-win streak, including keeping the Kansas City Chiefs out of the endzone in a 24-9 win before their bye week.

And the quarterback recognizes the importance of being in top form, as he said on Friday at practice.

"We've got our best football to play. It's in front of us. We're not going to let the fact that we're 5-4 divide us apart. We've had stretches where we haven't played up to our standard in the past and we've always found a way through those. So that's what we're doing right now. We're trying to find a way through it."

Two players whom they will be missing, though, are secondary members Micah Hyde (neck) and Christian Benford (hamstring).