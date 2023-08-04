Why was the NFL game delayed? Lights out during Jets vs Browns game explored

In the opening game of the 2023 NFL season, the Cleveland Browns secured a 21-16 victory against the New York Jets in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game on Thursday.

However, the game faced an unexpected pause during the second half due to a mysterious issue with the stadium lights at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

With the New York Jets leading the scoreboard in the second half, the game was halted for approximately 15 minutes when a portion of the lights inside the stadium went out just before the start of the fourth quarter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The cause of the power outage remains unknown, leaving both players and spectators in confusion. Although some lights remained on, the darkness was still too significant to resume play. Thankfully, after a brief period of uncertainty, the lights gradually began to turn back on, bringing relief to the situation.

During the outage, players on the sidelines tried to stay warmed up while officials consulted with Jets head coach, Robert Saleh, and Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski.

At the time of the power failure, the Jets were holding onto a narrow 16-14 lead. When the lights were restored, Cleveland made a remarkable comeback victory.

An investigation into the incident is likely to follow to ensure such disruptions do not occur in future games.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson guides Browns to Hall of Fame Game victory

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game, the Cleveland Browns managed to secure a comeback victory, led by the impressive performance of their rookie quarterback, Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

With Deshaun Watson resting, Kellen Mond took the quarterback position for the Browns. However, it was Thompson-Robinson who stole the show in the last quarter.

New York Jets v Cleveland Browns

During the second half, the fifth-round draft pick showcased his skills and potential. He completed an impressive eight out of 11 passes for 82 yards and scored a touchdown. Additionally, Thompson-Robinson displayed his versatility by running for 36 yards on six carries.

Furthermore, he orchestrated a remarkable 93-yard touchdown drive that ultimately led the Browns to a 21-16 victory over the New York Jets.

You might also like - When does Johnny Manziel documentary come out? All about Netflix's 'Untold' series

One of the standout moments of the game came when Thompson-Robinson connected with Browns receiver Austin Watkins for a crucial 22-yard touchdown with 9:33 left on the clock. This play further solidified his impact on the game and showcased his ability to lead the team effectively.

For the New York Jets, their starting quarterback, Zach Wilson, had a decent outing, going 3-5 for 65 yards, which included an impressive 57-yard completion.