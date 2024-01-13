Why did NFL postpone Steelers-Bills? AFC Wild Card showdown moved after public outrage

The Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers were initially scheduled to lock horns in the 2023-23 NFL Playoffs on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 1:00 p.m. ET. However, the AFC Wild Card showdown has been postponed due to extreme weather conditions in Buffalo, including a full travel ban in Erie County.

Per New York Governor Kathy Hochul, the Steelers-Bills playoff game will be postponed until 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Jan. 15. As initially planned, the game will be played at Highmark Stadium.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Notably, Monday is a federal and state holiday since it is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. So, we can still expect a packed house at Highmark Field despite the rescheduling.

While speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Hochul revealed that she had been in contact with weather officials before deciding to postpone the game. In a statement, she said:

"The NFL has agreed with our assessment that we need to postpone tomorrow's playoff game until 4:00 pm Monday afternoon. It will continue to be played at Highmark field right in Orchard Park. It's all part of our critical efforts to keep New Yorkers, motorists and fans safe from this wildly unpredictable storm,"

Notably, weather reports indicate that the worst part of the snowstorm is expected on Sunday afternoon in the South Buffalo area. This lined up around the previously planned kick-off time for the Steelers-Bills matchup.

Since New York is an area that receives plenty of snowfall each year, officials need to prioritize the safety of fans and players.

NFL Playoffs 2023-24: Who are the announcers for the Steelers-Bills AFC Wild Card game?

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL Playoff game

Despite the schedule change for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills game, the announcers for the matchup are expected to remain the same.

Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be in the booth for the AFC Wild Card game on NBC. Tracy Wolfson will be the sideline reporter for the contest. Nantz will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Romo will provide color commentary for the postseason contest.