Why are NFL stars upset over Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension after a positive marijuana test?

Sha'Carri Richardson's Olympic hopes were dealt a massive blow when she failed her drug test this week. Richardson expressed her sincere apology to the world on Friday morning. Here's what Sha'Carri Richardson had to say on NBC's Today show.

"I apologize, as much as I'm disappointed I know that when I step on the track I represent not only myself, I represent a community that has shown great support, great love. I apologize for the fact that I didn't know how to control my emotions or deal with my emotions during that time."

The situation has brought a lot of attention Sha'Carri Richardson's way, especially from NFL athletes. A number of athletes disagree with the decision to eliminate Richardson from the Olympic Games.

Here's an in-depth look at why Sha'Carri Richardson is being disqualified and what NFL athletes are saying about her situation.

NFL athletes stand behind Sha'Carri Richardson

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, one of the faces of the NFL, gave his thoughts on Sha'Carri Richardson's situation on his Twitter account.

This is so trash man… just let her run! https://t.co/tFY8omt215 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 2, 2021

Patrick Mahomes isn't the only NFL athlete lending his support to Richardson. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. also gave his thoughts on the situation on Twitter.

This is bull Shxt……tbh — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) July 2, 2021

If anyone in professional sports can relate to Sha'Carri Richardson's situation, it's former running back Ricky Williams. The former Miami Dolphins RB retired from the NFL because of substance abuse and has gone on record stating that he doesn't regret the decision. Williams also showed his support for Sha'Carri Richardson on social media.

This is some bullshit. They are still suspending people for this in 2021? https://t.co/kzGwcoKRDp — Ricky Williams (@Rickthelaureate) July 2, 2021

Free agent corner Richard Sherman also backed Sha'Carri Richardson, claiming he's proud of her achievements.

I’m very proud of this young woman but so frustrated at the place we are as a society. She is dealing with one of the greatest personal losses anyone could ever have to deal with in the midst of trying to accomplish one of the most difficult feats. Now we make her explain smh 😡 https://t.co/UvuqGCxGY0 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 2, 2021

A number of NBA superstars also threw their weight behind Sha'Carri Richardson, appalled at the situation.

What is the reasoning behind Sha'Carri Richardson's one-month suspension?

2020 U.S. Olympic Track & Field athlete Sha'Carri Richardson

The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced today that Sha'Carri Richardson has accepted a one-month suspension. International rules on anti-doping warrant a one-month suspension.

Sha'Carri Richardson's "substance of abuse" wasn't sports-related and wouldn't impact her performance on the track. Richardson tested positive for marijuana, but she still falls under the category of a three-month sanction.

Sha'Carri lowered her suspension after going through a Substance of Abuse treatment program. Unfortunately, she will have to forfeit any medals, points and prizes. Worst of all, her Olympic qualifying results at the Team Trials have also been disqualified.

