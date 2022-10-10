Why is the NFL wearing tie-dye and rainbow colors?

The NFL has become one of the most-watched sports in the world. The thrilling atmosphere, the excitement of the supporters, the level of play, the league structure, and a vast social media presence have helped it reach tremendous heights.

Indeed, American football has reached global heights, and the sport influences millions.

Merchandising and the apparel industry have seen a boom, with NFL stars promoting brands. People love to share the same ideologies as professional athletes. Such is the power of the NFL in the 21st century.

With this scheme in mind, the league has introduced tie-dyes and rainbow colors to the game. Let's take a look at these concepts.

Why is the NFL wearing tie-dye?

Since 2009, the NFL and the American Cancer Society (ACS) have collectively battled cancer. They have raised more than $24 million to save lives nationwide.

Tie-dye designs were introduced to promote the Crucial Catch Program initiated by the ACS. The program helps with the detection and early treatment of cancer.

Initially, people were curious about the new designs that reflected on NFL team kits. However, supporters started searching for answers.

Besides understanding the need to cure cancer, fans enjoyed their favorite team logos with cool designs. Moreover, all the revenue generated from the sale of these tie-dye designs will be forwarded to the ACS.

Although the motive behind this was positive, the tie-dye designs have received mixed responses.

Why is the NFL wearing rainbow colors?

In 2021, the NFL introduced its new logo consisting of rainbow colors. The multicolored logo represented complete support and solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

On June 1, a photo emerged of the NFL crest filled with all 32 teams in a rainbow-colored theme.

Different teams incorporated the Pride theme for their football kits. The message was loud and clear: supporting LGBTQ+ athletes in the NFL.

In 2021, Carl Nassib became the first active gay NFL player to come out publicly. He signed a professional contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after playing for them in 2018 and 2019.

