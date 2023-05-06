Why was Nick Foles released by Colts? Exploring QB’s future in NFL

Nick Foles is just 34 years old and a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback. Yet with the Colts cutting ties with him, he is a free agent who faces an uncertain future in the NFL.

The writing was on the wall the moment Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft. He is now going to be the franchise quarterback for Indianapolis and they will hope he can live up to those expectations. Gardner Minshew will provide veteran backup, with Sam Ehlinger also there as someone familiar with the system.

This situation made Nick Foles someone who did not have any defined function with the team. The Colts were full in their quarterback room and he was the one chosen for the cull.

One could argue that the Indianapolis Colts could have started with him and then waited to see if Anthony Richardson is up to the grade in the NFL. But ever since Andrew Luck retired, the Colts have gone down this path and always been burned.

Philip Rivers came in from the Chargers for just one season before hanging up his cleats. Indianapolis then turned to Carson Wentz, hoping he will be the long-term solution. That did not work out either and they traded him after a year to the Washington Commanders and cut their losses.

Last season, they had Matt Ryan, a former league MVP and had hoped to make it to the playoffs. Instead, they ended up with a miserable season and got nowhere. Nick Foles took some snaps as they tried various quarterback combinations to arrest the slide.

So, it was clear that the Indianapolis Colts were looking to build through the draft at the quarterback position and not take a chance on a veteran anymore, irrespective of their pedigree. And that is what ultimately did it for Nick Foles.

Can Nick Foles have a future in the NFL?

So, this begs the question that if Nick Foles cannot find a place with the Indianapolis Colts, does he have a choice anywhere else?

The truth is, there are almost no spots for a starting quarterback for him anywhere in the NFL. He is not elite like Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady that someone will break the bank to squeeze the last few years out of him. Nor does he have the caliber of someone like Matthew Stafford.

So, being a backup is perhaps his best option. But looking around the quarterback rooms around the league, even those positions look to be filled. In the first round this year, three quarterbacks were drafted with another going early in the second round. Hence, there are not many positions where even the second spot is available.

Therefore, there might be only a couple of solutions left for him. He could go to a team like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They have Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback and Kyle Trask as the backup. One is a hit-and-miss veteran whereas the other is still unproven. Having someone like Nick Foles there would make their quarterback room stronger and he could take to the field if either of them flame out.

Another option that he could consider is going to a strong roster like the Dallas Cowboys and taking on the Andy Dalton role from a few seasons ago. If Dak Prescott is as turnover prone as last season and Mike McCarthy's job is on the line, he would like to have a veteran play-caller to salvage any wreck that they might be in. A similar situation might open up with the Pittsburgh Steelers too if Kenny Pickett cannot kick on this year.

So, there are these niches that Nick Foles can find a place somewhere in the NFL. And if not, he can still walk away with a Super Bowl ring.

