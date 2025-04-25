Why do people boo the NFL commissioner during draft? Exploring potential reasons

Roger Goodell has been the NFL commissioner since 2006. Goodell has witnessed over a dozen drafts and given numerous players their first professional jerseys.

A common occurrence in the draft is the booing of Roger Goodell. The long-term commissioner has been booed numerous times during his tenure as the top official of the National Football League.

Hence, with the 2025 first round in the rearview mirror, let's see why people boo the longtime NFL commissioner.

Why do people boo the NFL commissioner during draft?

According to the Austin American-Statesman, there are a couple of factors that contribute to the NFL Commissioner getting booed. These factors have to do with the fact that Roger Goodell is in charge of issues that might affect fans and players in a negative way.

The report states that some examples of these issues are his handling of on-field protests by Colin Kaepernick, the NFL concussion protocol, and the initial two-game Ray Rice suspension for the 2014 violence incident.

Furthermore, there's a possibility that fans boo the organization that the commissioner represents. It's a similar case in the NBA, as Adam Silver knows a thing or two about being on the receiving end of draft day booing.

Also, it seems that Roger Goodell has embraced the draft day boos. In 2020, Goodell sanctioned a move for the NFL to team up with Bud Light, allowing fans to #BooTheCommish from home.

Green Bay fans welcomed the NFL Commissioner with boos at 2025 Draft

Roger Goodell rode onto the podium for the 2025 draft in tribute to the host city of Green Bay. However, this gesture didn't stop him from getting a resounding amount of boos from the crowd.

The commissioner was a good sport about it and was accompanied by some Green Bay Packers icons and the team's superfan, Lil Wayne. It was a unique way to start this year's draft.

The Packers fans cheered the loudest when the franchise selected Texas Longhorns product Matthew Golden with the 23rd overall pick of the draft. It's the first time the franchise has picked a wide receiver in the first round since 2002.

The crowd began a "Go Pack Go” chant and watched as Golden walked up to the podium to receive his jersey from the NFL commissioner. Golden will likely become Jordan Love's primary pass catcher as the Packers look to shore up their spot as a genuine Super Bowl contender.

