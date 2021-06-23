Why Philadelphia Eagles think Joe Flacco could be another 'Nick Foles'

Nick Foles set the NFL world on fire in one of the best underdog playoff performances of all time during the 2017 season. After Carson Wentz went down with injury, Foles took the Philadelphia Eagles all the way to the Super Bowl, where he outdueled Tom Brady for the Lombardi Trophy.

Both Foles and Wentz have since left the Philadelphia Eagles, and the team has now settled on Jalen Hurts as the team's long-term quarterback. The Eagles also signed veteran journeyman and former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco to be the team's backup quarterback.

While Hurts is undoubtedly the team's starting quarterback, here's why the Philadelphia Eagles hope Joe Flacco could repeat what Nick Foles did during the 2017 season.

What made Nick Foles' Super Bowl win

Nick Foles had an amazing start to his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In his second season, he threw 27 touchdown passes with two interceptions. He slowed down after that, though, throwing just 13 touchdown passes with ten interceptions the next campaign.

That led to his exit from the team. He landed with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs in the next two seasons before returning to the Philadelphia Eagles under a new coaching staff. In his first season as the backup for Carson Wentz, he led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

in the span of 12 months, Nick Foles got...



a $88M deal with Jacksonville &

a $24M deal with Chicago



he was benched both places...



...then outplayed by both Mitch Trubisky & Gardner Minshew



and is now buried as QB3 on the depth chart — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 17, 2021

In other words, Nick Foles had a hot start to his career, hit a lull, became a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles after bouncing around and then won a Super Bowl. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles hope Joe Flacco will follow a similar path.

What could make Joe Flacco's next Super Bowl ring

Like Nick Foles, Joe Flacco's career hit a peak relatively early. After only four years in the league, Joe Flacco ran through Peyton Manning and Tom Brady en route to a Super Bowl victory.

After hitting an early peak, Joe Flacco's career entered a lukewarm period. After 2014, Flacco went on to play four more seasons but missed the playoffs each year. In 2018, the Baltimore Ravens made the playoffs after Joe Flacco's benching for Lamar Jackson.

After that, he bounced to two teams, the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets. Those were brief stints. Now, Joe Flacco has landed with the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup quarterback. Like Nick Foles behind a young Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco finds himself behind a young Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts

Both Nick Foles and Joe Flacco have had hot starts to their respective careers. Both quarterbacks hit a lull before both of them landed with the Philadelphia Eagles after two one-season stints at other teams.

Now, Joe Flacco is a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles behind a young quarterback. If their paths remain similar, the Philadelphia Eagles would hope that Joe Flacco is in line for a Super Bowl triumph in the very near future.

