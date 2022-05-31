What are voluntary OTAs and why do players skip them?

To build a championship roster, several key ingredients are likely involved: grand offensive schemes, defensive wherewithals, elite-level special teams, and terrific overall players. One factor that seldom receives the recognition it deserves is camaraderie.

To come together, bond, and implement the early stages of a team’s offensive and defensive principles, voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs) take place in late May and early June for 10 days. Keyword: voluntary.

Team building activities are often emphasized in OTAs. First and second-year players rarely miss an opportunity to step onto an NFL field and normally fully entrench themselves in said OTAs. While they are often embraced, OTAs are mostly loathed by veteran players aiming to sit down on the sidelines to extend their time away from the game.

Why do many of the game's best players skip OTAs?

In addition to veterans, young stars often stay away from voluntary workouts and team-building exercises. In their case, however, it’s an entirely different scenario.

Often forced to be the bigger man and accept whatever financial package is given to them, once certain players move towards the end of their deal, they become incentivized to use whatever leverage, no matter how minuscule, in contract negotiations.

The move, while common, often ruffles feathers. Currently, Kyler Murray and Lamar Jackson—the headlining stars of the Arizona Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens—have refused to show up. The ploy, ultimately, is to get front office personnel to quiver and bow to their monetary demands.

Still, regardless of Murray and Jackson’s strikingly similar contractual situations, in the case of Baker Mayfield, he’s in an entirely different situation. The once bright star in Cleveland’s offense has turned into their obtrusive scapegoat. He is bombarded with persistent questions surrounding his NFL future as the Browns have made it clear that they no longer want him following the acquisition of Deshaun Watson.

Mayfield, ultimately, is hoping to facilitate a trade. To be wined and dined by another NFL franchise as he mendaciously promises a Lombardi Trophy.

ZIM @zimwhodey 4 Picks later YOU ARE WHO I SAID YOU ARE!!!! BROWNS FANS PAY THIS MAN OR DRAFT ANOTHER TIM COUCH. Cause the Couch awaits you!!! FAKERRRRRRR . The NORTH IS MINE. Cry tonight & for the next 10 years. 🥲 #BAKERMAYFIELD 4 Picks later YOU ARE WHO I SAID YOU ARE!!!! BROWNS FANS PAY THIS MAN OR DRAFT ANOTHER TIM COUCH. Cause the Couch awaits you!!! FAKERRRRRRR . The NORTH IS MINE. Cry tonight & for the next 10 years. 🥲 #BAKERMAYFIELD https://t.co/oo4DQ2ehnk

This offseason, like countless others, has been headlined by star players opting to remain home in lieu of trudging through the doors and remaining a good soldier.

Regardless of their reasoning and despite the acrimonious feelings of higher-ups, voluntary OTAs are just that, voluntary. Nothing more, nothing less.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far