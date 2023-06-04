Why did Sage Steele sue ESPN? Exploring famous journalist’s beef with media network

Sage Steele proved herself to be one of the female on-air voices at ESPN and had the respect of many in the sports industry. Yet, all that changed when she sued her employer over free speech and contract breach accusations last April. Steele made an appearance on the Uncut with Jay Cutler podcast in September 2021.

She voiced her anger with ESPN's COVID-19 vaccine requirement and briefly talked about former President Barack Obama while speaking on her racial identity. Steele was pulled from the network's airwaves soon the following month.

Cutler noticed that the sports personality had a Band-Aid on her arm. She went on to explain her thoughts on the vaccine mandate:

"I respect everyone's decision. I really do. But to mandate it is sick, and it's scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love and, frankly, a job that I need."

Resist Programming 🛰 @RzstProgramming ESPN anchor Sage Steele told Jay Cutler it was “fascinating” Obama indicated he was Black on his census form “considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found.” ESPN anchor Sage Steele told Jay Cutler it was “fascinating” Obama indicated he was Black on his census form “considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found.” https://t.co/dfrnDydFd8

Bryan Freedman, her attorney, alleged that ESPN fought back against her client for voicing her personal beliefs beyond work despite being in accordance with the company's employee rules:

"Steele was punished for speaking her truth in violation of freedom of speech protections under Connecticut law and the US Constitution.

"ESPN violated her free speech rights, retaliated against her, reprimanded her, scapegoated her, allowed the media and her peers to excoriate her and forced her to apologize simply because her personal opinions did not align with Disney's corporate philosophy of the moment.

"Sage is standing up to corporate America to ensure employees don't get their rights trampled on or their opinions silenced."

Sage Steele and her legal team is seeking damages for ESPN allegedly infringing upon her First Amendment rights and Connecticut law. The state law bans employers from punishing any employee for practising freedom of speech.

Her lawyers also accused ESPN of breaking Steele's contract and purposefully imposing emotional distress on her.

Is Sage Steele Steele employed at ESPN?

Steele remains at ESPN as the lawsuit is still ongoing

Per the ESPN's website, Sage Steele joined the newtork in 2007. She is presently the co-anchor for the noon ET edition of SportsCenter.

She has hosted SportsCenter from various locations such as the Masters Tournament, the PGA Championship, and the College Football Playoff. The Panama native has hosted the telecast of the Tournament of Roses Parade for ABC.

