Why are Super Bowl tickets so expensive? Exploring reasons behind high pricing of Chiefs vs 49ers matchup in Las Vegas

The 2024 Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco lock horns at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The highly-anticipated game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Although fans have been eagerly awaiting the postseason finale, it's safe to say that you'll have to splash the cash to get a seat at the Allegiant Stadium to watch the big game.

As per reports from TickPick, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl 58 is a whopping $8,188. The average ticket price is around $9,815, which is reportedly a record high for the average-priced entry at any Super Bowl event.

At last year's Super Bowl, when the Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles, the average ticket prices were around $5,997. Notably, the 2020 big game between the Chiefs and 49ers had the an average get-in price at $6,370. This is around 30% less than this year's average purchase cost.

However, some factors have led to the hike in ticket prices for the biggest game of the football season.

One of the primary reasons behind the expensive ticket pricing is due to the event being held in Las Vegas. As per reports, the city is slowly establishing itself as the sports capital of the US.

This is the first time that a Super Bowl will be held in Nevada. However, there have been several other major sporting being held in the city over the past few months.

In Nov. 2023, a Formula 1 race was held on the streets of Vegas for the first time in history. Moreover, Allegiant Stadium will be hosting three soccer games as part of the Copa America later this year.

How to watch Super Bowl 2024? TV schedule and live stream details for big game in Las Vegas

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will lead the offense for the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl 2024 in Las Vegas

The Super Bowl 2024 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the event on Paramount+ and Fubo TV.

Game : Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers

: Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers Stadium : Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada Date : Sunday, Feb.11

: Sunday, Feb.11 Start Time : 6:30 p.m. ET

: 6:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : CBS

: CBS Streaming: Paramount+ and Fubo TV