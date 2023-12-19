Why was Tariq Woolen benched? Reason behind Pete Carroll's decision explored

Tariq Woolen was one of the best defensive rookies in the 2022 NFL season. He started in all 17 games, finishing with 46 solo tackles and 16 passes defended. He also had three fumble recoveries and returned one of his league-leading six interceptions for a touchdown.

Those numbers earned him a Pro Bowl selection last season. In that context, it's surprising that he didn't start in their 2023 Week 15 Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The second-year player from the University of Texas at San Antonio wasn't on the injury report.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On-field struggles led to Tariq Woolen's benching

As excellent as he was last season, Tariq Woolen is playing a different tune in 2023. However, it's a tone that Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn't like. While Woolen has two interceptions this season, he has allowed three touchdowns and has 10 missed tackles.

Taking Woolen's place is veteran cornerback Michael Jackson Sr., who entered the league in 2019 and joined the Seahawks two years later. Jackson replaced Tre Brown in their Week 14 game against the San Francisco 49ers.

While the Niners had 543 yards on offense against Seattle, Jackson allowed one catch for 25 yards on three targets. Carroll commended Jackson on his performance, which could be why he's starting in Week 15, not Woolen. The swap could spark positive change, especially during the slump the Seahawks are experiencing.

As the 49ers handed the Seahawks their fourth straight loss, Tariq Woolen is a part of the defensive secondary that allowed big games for Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Aiyuk had six catches for 126 yards, while Samuel had 150 total yards (149 receiving) and two touchdowns.

Missing a big chunk of training camp could be a massive reason for Woolen's struggles. He did so after undergoing off-season knee surgery.

In Week 15 of the 2023 season, he isn't one of the three cornerbacks (Brown, Artie Burns, Devon Witherspoon) on the team's injury report. Therefore, his benching isn't injury-induced.

Can Tariq Woolen bounce back?

No one expected Tariq Woolen to be that good as a fifth-round pick for the Seahawks. However, he showed he is worthy of a roster spot after his dominating rookie season. But even great players find it challenging to sustain their impressive production.

Woolen might be suffering from the sophomore slump. After all, his first season will be tough to match or surpass. But with much football left in his career, he will learn to play his position better. This benching could be his wake-up call to bounce back.